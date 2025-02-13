"I had a dream, I told my wife" - Alex Bregman's new teammate Garrett Crochet reveals premonition he had about Red Sox's $120M man

Garrett Crochet may have seen the future. Long before his trade to the Boston Red Sox in December, he had a premonition landing in Boston and even shared it with his wife. His vision included the team signing a superstar -- like Alex Bregman -- to bolster their World Series chances.

The ink is yet to dry on the three-year, $120 million contract Bregman just signed to become a member of the Red Sox, but news about the signing has spread like wildfire since it was announced late Wednesday night.

Baseball Isn't Boring podcast host Rob Bradford was in the Red Sox Fenway South complex locker room bright and early Thursday morning to get reactions from the players. He approached Crochet as he was walking into the clubhouse and had a quick chat. This is when Crochet revealed his premonition.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm not even trying to sound like a prophet or an oracle of some sort, but going back to before I was even traded here, I had a dream I would be traded here (Boston). I told my wife, hopefully I get traded there. We sign a guy like Bregman, just cause he's a guy I've admired," Crochet said.

Garrett Crochet explained growing up as an LSU baseball fan because it was one of the closest colleges to his hometown. He watched several games of Bregman there.

"Man it would be really cool to share a locker room with a guy like that. He's won a couple World Series ... ya know, he's really done it all," Crochet added.

Crochet added more about the dream landing in Boston.

"Well, he (Bregman) wasn't part of the dream," Crochet said. "I dreamed that I was traded over here. So right after I dreamed that, I thought about what it would look like. Signing a guy like that would be pretty bad a**. And to see it all come to play now is really cool."

Expand Tweet

Garrett Crochet and Alex Bregman additions cause a shift in Red Sox World Series odds

Garrett Crochet got Alex Bregman's number from teammates and reached out, knowing it couldn't hurt to try and sway the All-Star's decision to choose Boston. While he made sure not to be too pushy -- wanting to avoid being a reason Bregman might turn down the Red Sox -- he was willing to do whatever he could do to help.

Bradford didn't directly ask Garrett Crochet if Bregman's signing would make it easier for him to commit to a long-term deal in Boston next season. However, he did ask if the move -- along with the team's willingness to spend -- proved they were serious about winning.

"The goals don't change, but the expectations do," Crochet replied.

That's exactly how oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook saw it, immediately adjusting the Red Sox's odds from 27/1 to 22/1. The move now positions Boston with the eighth-lowest World Series odds on the board.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback