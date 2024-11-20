"I could dream of Juan Soto in that lineup...I LOVE this for the Philadelphia Phillies" - Former MLB GM on Mets landing biggest free agent of 2025

Undoubtedly the hottest free agent on the current market, Juan Soto is a name on the lips of every single GM who has the means to make a play for him. Recently, a former MLB executive touted the Phillies as a possible destination.

On the MLB Network, former Phillies GM Steve Phillips claimed that his former club would be an excellent fit for Soto. He claimed:

"I could dream of Juan Soto in that lineup...I LOVE this for the Philadelphia Phillies."

In his comments, Phillips highlighted the Philadelphia Phillies' need for an outfielder. After Bryce Harper moved to first base, the Phillies used several names in the outfield this season, but with the exception of Nick Castellanos, none played a full season out there.

Soto is coming off a terrific season with the New York Yankees. Apart from hitting .288, Soto's 41 home runs represented a career high for the Dominican. With his one-year, $30 million commitment in New York now a thing of the past, Soto is expected to garner offers of several hundred million.

"Expect Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and Kyle Schwarber to be present in the Phillies meeting with Juan Soto." - Phillies Baseball Talk

Although he believed the Phillies were a good fit for Soto, Phillips also touched on some possible limiting factors. With a payroll of $247 million, Philadelphia already ranks fourth in MLB. Apart from Bryce Harper's $330 million contract running until 2031, Philly will need to dish out about $40 million to Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber next season, meaning available funds could be in short supply.

Phillies owner remains realistic about Juan Soto signing

While the Phillies aren't in a bad position to appeal to Soto, so are several other teams. Despite the fact that Soto has played with several members of the Phillies during his time with the Washington Nationals, Phillies owner John Middleton told ESPN earlier this month:

“I’m afraid Juan Soto wants to be in New York. … I just think he likes New York.”

While Middleton may have a point, there are few sentiments that a sizeable contract cannot overcome. Wherever Soto goes, he's sure to make a boatload of money and make his team even more.

