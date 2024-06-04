“I drink three Red Bulls” - Giants ace Logan Webb shares his pregame routine addiction involving energy drinks

Logan Webb is one of the most in-form names in the San Francisco Giants' rotation. Webb has come to the team's rescue on several instances helping them win crucial games.

While his pitching skills have been phenomenal, Webb stated that he has a pregame routine that he's hooked on. The pitcher appeared on the Chris Rose podcast where he gave an insight into his unique routine.

"I drink three Red Bulls, it's not great," Logan Webb said. "So this started with my Dad I blame it on my Dad because he used to get us like Red Bulls. We used to drink those monsters. We used to have them before like every game."

Webb further explained his routine and how he gets started by drinking Red Bulls before going out to pitch.

"As soon as I get to the field, put eye drops in, I do a certain amount of Q-tips, I walk out, I make a hydration drink, and I drink my first Red Bull. 2 hours before on the dot, I put my heat pack on and I drink my Red Bull and I call my Dad," Webb continued.

The 27-year-old said that it was a ridiculous habit, but he was already in it and he has to continue.

"It's ridiculous, I wish I didn't do that, but I'm in there now. I got to do it," Webb said.

Logan Webb opens up on struggle while facing Aaron Judge against Yankees

The Giants ace was on the receiving end during his last game against the New York Yankees. Following the loss, Webb said it was challenging to face Yankees caption Aaron Judge, who is currently leading the home run charts after a red-hot May.

Webb said that Judge is an MVP for a reason and it's hard to throw pitches at the heart of the plate. Webb also mentioned that Judge has been on a hot-hitting streak and going up against him was not easy.

"He's an MVP for a reason," Webb said. "You can't throw pitches at the heart of the plate. That's the name of the game. He's not the only one like that, but especially right now when he's as hot as he is."

Webb surrendered four earned runs in seven innings against the Yankees, including a two-run home run to Judge. Despite his struggles, he recorded six strikeouts against the Bronx Bombers.

Logan Webb holds a 4-5 record with a 2.95 ERA. In 79-plus innings pitched, Webb recorded 67 strikeouts and holds a decent WHIP of 1.25. The Giants ace seems to have room for improvement.

