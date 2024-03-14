"I had enough time to get myself ready" - Yoshinobu Yamamoto confident after wrapping up spring training campaign ahead of official MLB debut

Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s first ever MLB spring training campaign is now done and dusted. Although his numbers weren’t the greatest, there’s still plenty to be optimistic about for Dodgers fans.

Yamamoto, a three-time winner of the Eiji Sawamura Award - NPB’s equivalent of the Cy Young, arrived stateside with a Hall of Fame-worthy resume. Naturally, expectations have been sky high, especially after the Dodgers made him the highest-paid pitcher in MLB history before he even threw his first pitch in the league,

Yamamoto’s spring training debut couldn’t have gone any better. He threw 19 pitches against the Texas Rangers, 16 of them being strikes while surrendering only one hit. His two starts since haven’t been nearly as flawless.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In his second spring training start, Yamamoto gave up five runs in three innings against the Chicago White Sox. The Seattle Mariners scored four runs on eight hits off Yamamoto in what would be his final exhibition game before his official MLB debut.

Expand Tweet

Speaking to SportsNet LA via an interpreter, Yamamoto reviewed his spring training campaign and said:

“I had a good preparation. I had enough time to get myself ready. Today I gave up some scores, Next one is a real game, so I am getting myself ready to go out there.”

The Dodgers have already announced Yoshinobu Yamamoto as their Game 2 starter against the San Diego Padres in Seoul, South Korea. Tyler Glasnow will be gracing the mound for Game 1.

Dave Roberts says Yoshinobu Yamamoto is in a ‘good spot’

If there’s any manager in the major leagues who cannot have a single complaint about the quality of squad they have, it has to be Dave Roberts. The Dodgers have gone above and beyond to ensure that there’s no area of the squad that hasn’t been addressed.

Roberts has been blessed with the most star-studded rotation in the league, and his pitching staff have shown ample promise, including Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The $325 million ace, albeit some struggles, has everything in his arsenal to succeed in MLB and Roberts thinks Yamamoto is in a ‘good spot.’ Speaking to MLB.com, Roberts said:

“He had a chance to learn some things about Major League hitters. Even today, the first two innings I thought were flawless. Then the third, fourth and fifth inning, I thought he just couldn’t land his breaking ball consistently. To be ready for his first start of the season, I think we’re in a good spot.”

Expand Tweet

The Dodgers will be taking on the Padres in Seoul, South Korea as part of a two-game series to get their regular season underway. Game 1 is slated for March 20, with Game 2 taking place the day after.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.