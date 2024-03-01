"I didn't even know he had a girlfriend" - Mike Trout reacts to Shohei Ohtani's surprise marriage announcement

Mike Trout's former teammate, Shohei Ohtani, announced his marriage on Thursday on his Instagram. The reigning AL MVP stated that he had married a woman from Japan but kept her identity a secret.

Ohtani typically keeps his personal life out of the spotlight, so this announcement shocked plenty. Where could he find the time to get married after the enormous free agency he just had?

Trout was one of the many who was taken aback when Ohtani announced his marriage. He did not even know his former teammate had a girlfriend during his time with the Angels.

"I think everybody was surprised. I didn't even know he had a girlfriend" stated Trout.

Mike Trout then congratulated Shohei Ohtani on his Instagram post, saying he was happy for him. He knows all about being a husband, getting married to Jessica Cox in 2017, and having a kid in 2020.

Mike Trout's former teammate, Shohei Ohtani, is behind the schedule he set for himself in high school

When Shohei Ohtani was in high school, he made a list of goals to achieve by age, and the list is impressive. It covers everything from learning English to winning his third World Series title. Unfortunately, he is a bit behind schedule.

Ohtani made it a goal to be married at the age of 26. He also penciled in his first World Series victory that year. However, that did not happen, as the Angels missed the postseason, and he announced his marriage at 29.

However, he has accomplished some of the things he has set out to, like last year in the World Baseball Classic. He was a member of Samurai Japan and was the MVP after they defeated Team USA. Ohtani even struck out Mike Trout to secure the championship.

Now a member of the fearsome Los Angeles Dodgers, Ohtani has a better chance at reaching some of these goals. This team has the opportunity to win multiple World Series titles over the next 10 years.

Ohtani's main goal for this season was to throw his second no-hitter. He has not thrown a no-hitter in the big leagues yet but has flirted with a few of them.

Unfortunately, he will not be on the mound this season while he recovers from his UCL surgery over the winter. Ohtani will be the Dodgers DH this season, likely hitting in the two-hole.

