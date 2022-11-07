Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper once disclosed that he became emotional seeing his bride and wife Kayla Harper on their wedding day. In a 2017 interview with “The Knot,” 2X MVP Harper shared that he had dreamt of seeing Kayla in a wedding dress.

“I was very excited and overwhelmed with emotion—just the whole process and getting everything done and finally seeing my bride and wife. You know, you dream about things like that.”

Kayla Harper: On his wedding day, Bryce Harper "cried all day long"

Kayla enjoyed speaking about her husband and is proud of who he is as a person.

Kayla said:

“He’s this big, professional baseball player and you would never know it off the field because he treats everyone with respect and is genuine.”

Bryce Harper told the knot:

“I cried all day long.”

Kayla confirmed as much, saying:

“He cried all day long.”

In 2019, the couple gave birth to their son Krew Aron Harper in Las Vegas. Their daughter, their second child, was born in November 2020.

"⭐️⚡️ Krew Aron Harper ⚡️⭐️ "- Bryce Harper

Kayla is apparently possessive of Harper. She once called out a female fan of her husband in 2019. The female admirer attempted to enter her husband's direct messages.

"Bryce Harper's wife responds to woman who tried to slide into his DMs https://trib.al/NCrG8lc" - New York Post

Kayla was ecstatic prior to the start of the 2022 World Series when the Phillies finally won the championship after a protracted absence. She showed her support for her husband and the Phillies by posting a picture of herself and Bryce on Instagram.

"⭐️🔔❤️ "- Kayla Harper

Before joining the Phillies, Harper played for the Washington Nationals from 2012 to 2018. In 2012, he was selected for the All-Star Game and participated as the game's youngest position player.

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Six

He has won two NL MVP awards and was an All-Star seven times.

Poll : 0 votes