"I feel bad for my dad because I was all over him" - When Mike Trout opened up about special bond with his father Jeff

As a youngster, Mike Trout knew what he wanted to be—a professional baseball player. He spent much of his childhood with a bat in his hand, waiting for his pitch.

It did not matter whether that was a baseball bat or a wiffle ball bat in someone's front yard. All Trout wanted to do was stand in the batter's box and stare down a pitcher.

During a 2024 interview, Trout opened up about his love for the game and how it all came to be. He credits his father for encouraging him and throwing him endless batting practice, via Sports Illustrated.

"It didn't matter where I was. At home, at the ballpark, whether it was Wiffle Ball in the front yard or BP at someone's house, I just always wanted to hit. I feel bad for my dad because I was all over him - I was just like, 'We've gotta get to the field,'" said Trout.

Trout also points to his father never pushing him in one direction or the other. Jeff let his son figure it out at the plate, something he plans on doing with his son, Beckham.

"He kind of just let me go, let me figure it out. I look back and now I'm pitching to my son, it's the same thing. I've kind of just let him figure it out on his own" he added.

Mike Trout will soon have another kid to throw endless batting practice to

Los Angeles Angels - Mike Trout (Photo via IMAGN)

While Mike Trout has been doing his best to help Beckham in the sport, he will soon have another kid to teach. This past summer, Trout and his wife, Jessica, introduced their second child, Jordy, to the world.

Now Trout will have another kid to throw endless amounts of batting practice to. The brother duo could wreak havoc on the 11-time All-Star's arm.

Trout is a huge family man, and that is evident by just how proud he is of his wife and kids. Beckham has often been around the Los Angeles Angels organization, playing catch on the field and hitting in the cages.

That likely will not change as Jordy gets to the age where he can walk by his dad's side. It will be interesting to see if these two have a career in professional baseball later down the road.

