“I do feel bad for him”; ”Who is having a worse season him or Snell?” - Yankees fans rally behind Carlos Rodon’s emotional moment after Braves loss

Carlos Rodon had one of the most disappointing outings this season in Friday's series opener. The New York Yankees failed to win against the Braves as their pitching slump continued.

The Yankees southpaw was rocked for seven runs in just 3.2 innings pitched. Rodon surrendered 11 hits, walked two opponents, and struck out three. Rodon has pitched well this season, but not all games can turn out to be perfect.

After coming off the mound, the Yankees pitcher seemed emotional in the dugout before heading down to the clubhouse. His teammate Gleyber Torres was seen consoling him after his performance.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Yankees fans took to social media as they sympathized with Carlos Rodon following his brutal loss.

Here's a look at some of the fan reactions below.

"I do feel bad for him," wrote one fan on X.

Expand Tweet

"Who is having a worse season him or Snell?" one fan compared.

Expand Tweet

"That’s a guy who cares. That’s a guy I want on my team every day all day," another fan responded.

Comments continued to flow as fans appreciated Rodon despite his struggle.

"It’s easy to roast Rodon but we will never understand what it’s like to work to get better after injury and see your skills potentially diminish.I think he will bounce back from this but it’s clear he loves baseball and just want to be good again," one fan added.

"Feel bad because you can tell he's frustrated & worked so hard to get back after last yr!" another fan wrote.

"The fact he’s emotional is a good thing. Shows he knows he had a bad start and cares for his team, a lot of players wouldn’t even care," another fan responded.

Carlos Rodon praises Braves' hitting ability

Carlos Rodon was humble in his post-game interview. The pitcher said the Braves executed his pitches well as they attacked his strength. Rodon said it was not the way he wanted it to go, but he tipped his cap to the opponent for their approach.

“They came out swinging and did some damage on the fastballs,’’ Rodon said of the Braves hitters.

Rodon dropped his record to 9-4 after his last loss. He also increased his ERA to 3.86. The pitcher hopes to put things behind him and move on from his rough outing in the Bronx.