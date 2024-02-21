“I feel that God was the one that matched us together" - When Aaron Judge opened up about getting adopted by his parents

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has a lot to be thankful about. He has won an AL MVP Award, is a five-time All-Star, and made a name for himself as a rookie, winning Rookie of the Year in 2017.

This led him to sign a nine-year, $360 million deal with the Bronx Bombers in 2022. However, his life was not always full of roses, and he had to work hard to get to where he is today.

Judge points to his family for shaping him into the man he is today. For those who do not know, Aaron was adopted two days after he was born to Wayne and Patty. During the 2015 season, Aaron Judge was asked about his adoption and could not picture his life going another way.

"I feel that God was the one that matched us together," stated Judge.

His parents also adopted Aaron's brother, John. While not an MLB star, John is doing well and is an English teacher in Korea.

"We're more blessed than he is," Patty said. "Both of our children are adopted. Aaron has an older brother, John, 29, whosis teaching Engllish in Korea, and we're real proud of him, too. Really, it was all meant to be,"

This is an all-around family success story. However, it would not be until later that Judge would learn that he was adopted.

Aaron Judge did not learn of his adoption until he was 10 or 11

While growing up, Aaron Judge noticed that he did not look much like his parents. He started to question it when he started to get older and found out he was adopted.

"I was about 10 or 11 and we really didn't look alike, so I started asking questions and they told me I was adopted and answered all my questions, and that was that. I was fine with it. It really didn't bother me because that's the only parents I've known" said Judge.

Judge never knew his biological parents, so learning he was adopted was not that big of a deal. Wayne and Patty were the only parental figures he knew growing up. They were there for him when he was an infant and there for him when he mashed a record-breaking 62 home runs in 2022.

The only thing left for them to see is their son to bring a World Series title home to the Yankees' fanbase.

