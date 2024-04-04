“I feel like we are in a good spot” - Dodgers manager Dave Roberts remains confident on pitching staff ahead of Cubs series 

There were some concerns about the Los Angeles Dodgers pitching ahead of the start of the season due to unavailability. The likes of Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw are off the rotation, recovering from their injuries. Moreover, not long ago, in the Seoul Series, Yoshinobu Yamamoto gave up five earned runs in his first inning in the majors.

However, after the home opener at Dodger Stadium, the pitching unit seems to have settled in, according to manager Dave Roberts. Ahead of Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants, Roberts applauded the pitching unit:

"Pitching side has been really good, especially from the starters," Roberts said. "It's exciting to come off a bullpen day where you got a few guys down. We got Tyler and Ming on tonight.

"But overall, we got a good moment from our guys yesterday and I think we're doing a nice job of kind of managing workload, keeping them fresh. And we have an off day tomorrow to get reset for the Cubs series. But tonight, I feel like we're in a good spot."

Yamamoto, who had a disastrous first start, had a good second start. He pitched five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals for five hits but no earned runs. Moreover, Tyler Glasnow, Bobby Miller and James Paxton have also looked thus far.

Dodgers oust Giants 5-4 as Mookie Betts scores home run No. 5

If there is one Dodger player who has been displaying an MVP touch right from the start, it's Mookie Betts. The infielder is off to a red-hot start this season and has tallied five home runs already, including the one he hit in Wednesday's game against the Giants.

The Dodgers outlasted the Giants to win 5-4 on the night.

Mookie Betts contributed with two hits and one RBI. Freddie Freeman had three hits and an RBI. Gavin Lux had two walks, one hit and an RBI. Enrique Hernandez contributed with two RBIs off one hit.

For the Giants, their ace Logan Webb was taken to the cleaners. He allowed seven hits, five earned runs, issued two walks and got five strikeouts across 3.0 innings.

The Dodgers are now 2-0 in their three-game series against their divisional rivals. They'll look to sweep the series when they lock horns again on Thursday before a three-game road series against the Chicago Cubs.

