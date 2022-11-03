The St. Louis Cardinals fans are wondering how Paul Goldschmidt and Tommy Edman did not receive the Gold Glove Award this season. The Gold Glove Awards announcement was made before Game Three of the World Series on Tuesday night.

Paul Goldschmidt won the award last year and was a finalist again this year at first base. Tommy Edman won the award last year at second base and was trying to defend his title. He was also a finalist for the utility Gold Glove Award. However, both players came up short in the final vote.

Jack Flaherty @Jack9Flaherty also really crazy that Tommy and Goldy didn’t win…🤷🏽‍♂️ also really crazy that Tommy and Goldy didn’t win…🤷🏽‍♂️

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty can't believe Edman and Goldschmidt didn't win. They both had incredible seasons defensively for the Cardinals.

St. Louis did have two players that did win the award this year. Nolan Arenado took home the award at third base and rookie Brendan Donovan took home the utility Gold Glove award. Fans couldn't help but think that Goldschmidt and Edman were robbed.

"I feel like they just give it to random people at this point," one fan explained.

seanthebeast @thebeasst69 @Jack9Flaherty I feel like they just give it to random people at this point @Jack9Flaherty I feel like they just give it to random people at this point

"It's actually unexplainable and inexcusable," said another.

stlcardslebron @Stlcardslebron @Jack9Flaherty Goldschmidt didn’t win because advanced defensive stats can be manipulated depending on where you position yourself. He probably stood further back this year that’s why the stats weren’t there. @Jack9Flaherty Goldschmidt didn’t win because advanced defensive stats can be manipulated depending on where you position yourself. He probably stood further back this year that’s why the stats weren’t there.

Mike Wansong @mk_wansong @Jack9Flaherty Hard to believe Goldschmidt wasn’t the best defensive 1 st basemen. I think he was even better than last year @Jack9Flaherty Hard to believe Goldschmidt wasn’t the best defensive 1 st basemen. I think he was even better than last year

G @GarrettParsell @Jack9Flaherty Goldy is MVP so they’re spreading the love. @Jack9Flaherty Goldy is MVP so they’re spreading the love.

Jim Crawford @jdc1217 @Jack9Flaherty Agree, Edman was superb going back and forth at 2 positions. @Jack9Flaherty Agree, Edman was superb going back and forth at 2 positions.

neill murphy @tenncardfan @Jack9Flaherty REALLY crazy that Edman didn’t. Have to tip your cap to Christian Walker. He had a terrific year and is deserving. @Jack9Flaherty REALLY crazy that Edman didn’t. Have to tip your cap to Christian Walker. He had a terrific year and is deserving.

Some St. Louis Cardinals fans believe that Paul Goldschmidt didn't win the award because he is going to win the NL MVP Award. He had a tremendous season for St. Louis this year. He finished the regular season ranked third in batting average and fourth in RBIs.

Nolan Arenado became the second player to win ten-straight Gold Glove Awards to start off their careers. He joined Ichiro Suzuki who had a head start on his professional career playing over in Japan before heading over to the States.

The St. Louis Cardinals have holes to fill ahead of the 2023 season

Wild Card Series - Philadelphia Phillies v St. Louis Cardinals - Game 2

The St. Louis Cardinals lost fan-favorite Yadier Molina as he retired following the season. He was a fan-favorite and a big part of the Cardinals' success. St. Louis will be looking to fill the void at catcher in free agency.

St. Louis will have a tough time trying to find a catcher that compares to Molina. He is arguably one of MLB's best catchers of all time.

One catcher they could target in free agency is Wilson Contreras. They have already shown interest in him during the regular season. Acquiring Contreras would excite St. Louis fans as he's been playing at the peak of his career.

No one could fully replace Molina, but Contreras would be a good start.

Poll : 0 votes