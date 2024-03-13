"I feel like the results could've been better" - Miguel Rojas drops honest assessment of Dodgers' Spring Training campaign

Following a historic offseason, big things are expected from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers have gone 13-4 this Spring Training so far, which seems like a good record at first glance, but if you ask Miguel Rojas, he'd say, "Could've been better." Ahead of the Seoul Series, the infielder was asked about how the club's Spring Training went:

"I feel like the results could have been better throughout the whole Spring, but obviously, knowing that we're going to start the season a little earlier this year, we've got to kind of go and get as many bats as we can off the virtual machine that we have now," Rojas told SportsNet LA.

Miguel Rojas is hitting a dismal .182 with an OBP of .217 and an OPS of .399 this Spring. He also spoke about his game in the post-game interaction:

"I'm doing some good stuff at the plate, but I still need to take advantage of tomorrow and the days that we're going to be in Korea to get ready to go," Rojas said.

"I feel like my timing is being kind of inconsistent, but at the end of the day, I'm working on it, which is what is important, and with all the opportunities that I'm going to get to play, I feel like I'm going to be right where I want to be to start the season."

Miguel Rojas on how he aims to stay prepared for the regular season

In the same post-game interaction, Miguel Rojas was also asked how he aims to stay healthy for the regular season, to which he replied:

"You have to pay attention to what the doctors and the trainers say, you know, about staying hydrated, you know, trying to sleep at the times that they tell you, you know," Rojas said.

"I think if we pay attention to what we need to pay attention to, it'd be dealing in on sleeping and taking care of your body, eating well, drinking a lot of water, I think we'll be all right."

The Dodgers start their regular-season schedule with a two-game series against the San Diego Padres in Seoul, South Korea. Those games will take place on March 20 and March 21.

