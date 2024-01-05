"I would feel like that'd be their priority"- Former MLB player identifies Blake Snell as an important piece for the Yankees' pitching puzzle 

Former MLB player Xavier Scruggs believes the addition of covered free agent and Cy Young winner Blake Snell will strengthen the New York Yankees’ chances of a postseason run.

The former Cardinal recently shared his thoughts on MLB Network Radio, emphasizing the grave need for the Yankees to prioritize improving their top-line pitching.

He believes that after missing the opportunity to secure Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Yankees must strengthen their pitching ground for postseason success.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Wouldn't that be a priority for the Yankees at least to get a top-line starter because they missed out on Yamamoto? I would feel like that would be their priority,” Scruggs said.

Expand Tweet

He called for some additions to the roster for powerful pitching in the upcoming season. Gerrit Cole, 33, is an ace pitcher for the Yankees, but Scruggs pointed out how long the team will depend on his terrific performances in the past seasons.

According to him, this is the perfect opportunity for the Yankees to act swiftly and crank up their roster.

Blake Snell: A priority pitching target for the Yankees

New York Yankees must have a strong one-two punch, as it has become a standard among teams in MLB if they aim for postseason success. As several uncertainties surround other pitchers on the roster, the team needs to secure a top-line starter for the upcoming season.

The CY Young Winner - Blake Snell

Scruggs suggested the acquisition of the Cy Young winner and pitcher like Blake Snell, if possible. Scruggs acknowledged the challenges playing in New York and highlighted Snell’s past struggles with control.

Therefore, the Yankees need to carefully consider how newcomers, especially pitchers, will handle the pressure of playing in the New York spotlight.

As Yankees steer their offseason decisions with higher stakes, Scruggs’s suggestions serve as a reminder of the eminence of having a dynamic and strong pitching rotation for constant success in the postseason.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.