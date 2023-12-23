"I could feel how much they wanted me" - Former Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty reveals driving force behind Tigers move this offseason

Former Baltimore Orioles pitcher Jack Flaherty made headlines with his decision to join the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. The deal sparked speculations among baseball fans about what drove him to join the Tigers. The righty ace has now provided insights into the move in an interview on the MLB Network's talk show "Hot Stove."

This decision was made quickly for a professional athlete like Flaherty, and he acknowledged that fact. According to him, he felt a strong desire from the Tigers management to bring him on board. His crucial conversations with Tigers pitching coach Chris Fetter and manager A.J. Hinch made him join the team in no time.

"Man, you know, everything happened really quick," Jack Flaherty said Friday. "I could feel how much that they wanted me and how much they felt that they could help me improve. That was something that was huge."

Jack Flaherty impressed by Tigers’ desire to bring him to Detroit

Flaherty said that the Tigers had a genuine desire to have him on board and that he felt a kind of emotional connection with the team, which played a pivotal role in his decision.

The former St. Louis Cardinal said he felt wanted and valued by the team management, particularly during the rapid developments of the MLB offseason. He also believes that being with the Detroit Tigers could contribute to growth in his personal and professional life.

Joining a team with the potential to win was a key factor behind Flaherty's decision-making. He appreciated the performance of the Tigers in the previous season, as they won 77 games despite their struggles, and cited the contributions of key players.

A Star's Journey in Red: Jack Flaherty's career with the St. Louis Cardinals

The right-handed pitcher was consistent and excellent in the red and white. He debuted in 2017 and was named on the All-MLB Second Team in 2019. Flaherty’s contribution to the Cardinals was remarkable, making him a fan favorite.

Despite being 28, Jack Flaherty would be a veteran in the Tigers' bullpen. Reflecting on his experiences, he embraces the idea that he would be looked upon as a leader and would be happy to guide the younger pitchers on the team, like Matt Manning, Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal.

As he steps into the new phase of his career, Jack Flaherty seems confident in the move's potential for his career and the Tigers' success.

