Alex Rodriguez is considered one of the best baseball players to ever take the field. He was always touted to be one of the sport's biggest prospects when the Seattle Mariners signed him in 1994. What followed was a long 22-year career where he broke numerous individual records and set new standards for the shortstopper position.

A 14-time MLB All-Star, Rodriguez moved to the Texas Rangers after opting out of his contract with the Mariners. He had signed a 10 year $252 million contract which was the highest in the sport at the time. He won his first American League MVP title in 2003 with the Rangers, but the team as a whole fell short of its expectations, failing to make the playoffs.

After moving to the New York Yankees, Alex Rodriguez finally found his much awaited World Series win in 2009. But that season he was embroiled in off-field drama as he was made to admit the usage of performance enhaching during the 2001-2003 period.

In 2009, a report published by Selena Roberts of Sports Illustrated uncovered a list of 104 players who had tested positive for PEDs during the 2003 season. The tests were conducted by the government and were part of an anonymous trial to figure out the necessity of PED test and Alex's name was one of the primary ones on that list.

Tom Hicks, the Rangers' owner, was shellshocked to hear the news. In his public statement, he felt that he was betrayed by a player of Alex Rodriguez's stature and said:

"I feel personally betrayed. I feel deceived by Alex....He assured me that he had far too much respect for his own body to ever do that to himself. ... I certainly don't believe that if he's now admitting that he started using when he came to the Texas Rangers, why should I believe that it didn't start before he came to the Texas Rangers?"

Alex Rodriguez had even shocked President Barack Obama

Like everyone else, then US President Barack Obama was also shocked to hear Alex Rodriguez's admission. He said:

"And if you're a fan of Major League Baseball, I think it tarnishes an entire era, to some degree...And it's unfortunate, because I think there were a lot of ballplayers who played it straight."

Earlier in 2007, he had denied allegations of using PEDs in the past. However, within 48 hours of the report getting published, Alex admitted to using PEDs during his time at the Texas Rangers. He claimed the immense pressure that was on him, forced him to use the drugs.

