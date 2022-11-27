Barack Obama and Alex Rodriguez have excelled in their respective individual careers. Both have gone above and beyond, scaling heights many thought were near impossible. While the pair have not appeared together in public often, you can be sure that there is immense respect and admiration for each other.

Both Barack Obama and Alex Rodriguez were in their prime in 2009, with the former just being elected President of the United States of America. Meanwhile Rodriguez won the World Series with the New York Yankees.

Alex Rodriguez’s PED admission in 2009 sent shockwaves across America. The word went so far and wide that Obama commented on it.

Barack Obama referred to Alex Rodriguez's admission as "depressing" news in his first prime-time news conference.

"And if you're a fan of Major League Baseball, I think it tarnishes an entire era, to some degree," Obama said. "And it's unfortunate because I think there were a lot of ballplayers who played it straight."

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during an event with the World Series champions San Francisco Giants in the East Room of the White House July 25, 2011 in Washington, DC. The Giants defeated the Texas Rangers in the 2010 World Series, giving the franchise their first World Series championship since 1954, and the first since relocating to San Francisco in 1958.

Rodriguez confessed to using steroids while playing for the Texas Rangers during a three-year period beginning in 2001. He cited the enormous amounts of pressure coupled with him being young and naive at the time.

"When I arrived in Texas in 2001, I felt an enormous amount of pressure. Back then, [baseball] was a different culture. It was very loose. I was young. I was stupid. I was naive. And I wanted to prove to everyone that I was worth being one of the greatest players of all time,” Rodriguez told ESPN's Peter Gammons.

Rodriguez spoke out 48 hours after Sports Illustrated reported that he and 104 other players tested positive for banned substances in 2003, a year which saw Major League Baseball conduct survey tests to see if mandatory, random drug testing was needed in the sport.

Barack Obama congratulates Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez on their engagement with a surprise note in 2019

The world was happy to learn about Alex Rodriguez’s engagement to Jennifer Lopez in 2019. Barack Obama was one of them.

The former president sent the engaged couple a cute handwritten note congratulating the pair on their upcoming nuptials.

"This means the world to us. #44" - Alex Rodriguez, Twitter

“Michelle and I just wanted to congratulate you on your engagement,” the note reads. "After 26 years together, we can say that whatever challenges life may bring, sharing them with someone you love makes it all better. All the best, Barack Obama.”

Obama definitely knows a thing or two about making a marriage work. He and Michelle Obama celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on October 3, 2022.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez and Lopez would call it quits in 2021. Lopez moved on and married actor Ben Affleck on July 16, 2022. Rodriguez is currently dating fitness instructor Jac Cordeiro.

