"I feel personally betrayed, I feel deceived" - When former Texas Rangers owner lashed out at Alex Rodriguez following PED admission

Alex Rodriguez is one of the most recognizable names in professional sports. He had an illustrious 22-year career in the big leagues across three teams: The Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, and New York Yankees.

During that time, Rodriguez was a 14-time All-Star, three-time AL MVP, two-time Gold Glove Award winner, and a 10-time Silver Slugger Award winner. Many consider him to be one of the best baseball players to have ever played the sport.

However, his career was entrenched by controversy. In 2009, Alex Rodriguez was accused of taking PEDs alongside 103 other MLB players. A few days after being accused, he admitted to the allegations publicly.

It was a tough thing to hear for many baseball fans who looked up to A-Rod. It also deeply hurt Tom Hicks, the owner of the Texas Rangers at the time.

"I feel personally betrayed, I feel deceived by Alex. He assured me that he had far too much respect for his own body to ever do that to himself," stated Hicks.

Hicks felt betrayed that Rodriguez lied to him about taking PEDs. Rodriguez assured Hicks that he had nothing to do with it beforehand, but that proved to be a lie.

"I certainly don't believe that if he's admitting that he started using when he came to the Texas Rangers: why should I believe that it didn't start before he came to the Texas Rangers?" - Hicks.

The former owner questioned whether Rodriguez was ever clean before signing a deal with the Rangers. He even came out as far as saying that he regretted the Rodriguez contract as a whole.

PEDs cost Alex Rodriguez a ton

The PED incident cost Alex Rodriguez the entire 2014 season after the league suspended him. He believes the suspension made him lose somewhere close to $40 million.

However, the hardest thing that Rodriguez had to face was his family. It took a lot for him to sit down with his two daughters and tell them that he had cheated. Rodriguez is a big family man and could not stand the thought of his daughters looking down on him for his mistake.

The incident likely led A-Rod out of the running for any Hall of Fame hopes. Last year, he fell way short of induction alongside Manny Ramirez.

While he has had a great career, the PED issue is a huge blemish on his legacy.

