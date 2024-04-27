"I feel responsible for that" - Orioles GM Mike Elias gets candid about Jackson Holliday's demotion to Triple-A

The gulf between Triple-A and Major League Baseball is enormous, and Jackson Holliday found it out the hard way. The Baltimore Orioles optioned Holliday, MLB Pipeline’s No. 1 overall prospect, to Triple-A Norfolk only 16 days after calling him up to the big leagues.

In 10 MLB games, Holliday managed only two hits and two walks in 36 plate appearances, and struck out 18 times. He was batting .059 with a .111 on-base percentage.

Holliday was the first overall pick of the 2022 MLB Draft. What ensued was a rapid ascent through the minors that caused everyone to take notice.

He made his way through all four minor league affiliates in 2023 and was in contention to make the Orioles’ Opening Day roster this year. Instead, he started the season in Triple-A.

Orioles GM Mike Elias recently spoke about the decision to send Jackson Holliday back to Triple-A. Elias admitted to feeling responsible for the entire situation.

“We moved him very fast in the minors but that’s because he was doing so well. We were trying to get him to a spot where he was challenged, and then he gets all the way to Triple-A, comes into spring training, looks pretty good there. It was hard for me to know exactly where he was, based on the evidence that I was working with.

“Again, ultimately, do I like the way that this has gone in April, totally? No, and I feel responsible for that. But it’s possible, just like it was for Grayson (Rodriguez) or Colton Cowser or any of these guys, that this was sort of a necessary development episode to be exposed to this before you’re fully ready for it."

Since last year, Holliday has played only 28 games in Triple-A before making his MLB debut. Some might say that it was rushed, but we have often seen talent arriving from the minor leagues struggling to adapt to MLB standards straight away. The Orioles have seen the same happen with Grayson Rodriguez and Colton Cowser.

Both Rodriguez and Cowser struggled when they were called up last year and were sent back to the minors. Now, they both are an integral part of the Orioles roster. Holliday needs time, and with some more Triple-A appearances under his belt, he has everything in his arsenal to succeed.

Brandon Hyde lauds Jackson Holliday’s maturity

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde spoke to MLB.com about how Jackson Holliday has handled the entire situation and lauded his maturity.

“I admired it, honestly. I admired the maturity. How he handled tough at-bats, how he stayed engaged defensively, how you couldn’t tell he was down in any way. He came to the park ready to play.”

With a strong run in Triple-A, expect Jackson Holliday to make a return to the major leagues sooner rather than later.

