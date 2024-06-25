"I felt disrespected" - Jurickson Profar addresses wild celebration in front of Nationals dugout after Padres' thrilling walk-off win

San Diego Padres star Jurickson Profar pulled through for his team in a thrilling walk-off win in the series opener against the Washington Nationals on Monday. The Padres outfielder shared the reason behind his wild celebrations after his team's win.

The series opener between the Padres and Nationals headed into extra innings after the visiting team got back from 3-0 down in the game. The Nationals landed the first blow in the top of the tenth after taking a three-run lead to silence Petco Park.

But the Padres stormed back into the game after Jackson Merrill's RBI double. Jurickson Profar completed the comeback with his walk-off single. Profar was chased by his teammates during the celebrations, but the Padres outfielder raced to celebrate in front of the Nationals dugout.

When asked about his celebration in the post-game interview, Profar said he felt disrespected as the Nationals intentionally walked All-Star infielder Luis Arráez. Profar initially fell behind the strike count but got hold of Nationals reliever Hunter Harvey's splitter over right-center for a two-run single.

"Just happy you know, was locked in for that (10th inning). When they walked Louis (Luis Arraez) right there, I felt like disrespected," Profar said.

Fernando Tatis Jr. watches Jurickson Profar's heroics from the sidelines

Jurickson Profar missed a game last week due to his knee issue and is admittedly playing through injury as the Padres keep winning despite injury concerns to several players.

Profar's outfield partner and superstar slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. was placed on the IL ahead of Monday's game. The Padres' leading home run scorer reflected on his absence and hinted at a potential timeline for his return after his team's thrilling win.

“It’s a huge gap,” Tatis said. “I don’t want to put it out there because people are going to expect stuff. But it’s going to be some time. We know with the right stuff we’re trying to aim after the All-Star Game, but we’re talking about something serious in my bone, in my right leg.

Tatis Jr. is struggling with a stress injury in his femur and is expected to spend a considerable amount of time on the sidelines. While the Padres star is aiming to return for the All-Star game, the team hasn't officially decided on a return date for Tatis Jr. given the grave nature of the injury.

The Padres will clash against the Nationals for the second game of the series, buoyed by a fourth walk-off win in their last six games at home.