“I felt like it was a matter on time” - Former Orioles pitcher Zack Britton reflects on the team’s new ownership deal

The Baltimore Orioles have been sold to new ownership, putting an end to the Angelos family’s reign on the team since 1993. The new ownership group is led by Baltimore native David Rubenstein who, along with his fellow investors, reportedly purchased the Orioles from the Angelos family for $1.725 billion.

On a recent Foul Territory podcast, the team’s former pitcher and two-time All-Star Zack Britton reacted to the ownership deal. Addressing the conditions the team has been in for the past few years, the former reliever justified the deal.

“I heard his name with the Nationals and then seeing him tied to the Orioles are hearing it. I felt like it was a matter of time. I felt like the Orioles were going to sell,” said Zack Britton. “I mean, look at that return on investment for the Angelos's family, honestly. Anyway, why wouldn't you at this stage.”

From 2016 to 2018, the team lost a large amount of money due to steep player salaries but they became profitable in 2019. Britton also addressed fans expectations, mentioning the team is getting more resources from the deal and could potentially use them to acquire free agents and other improvements for the team.

“And I think with the for the fans, you just look at the three guys that are headlining the group, the new ownership group. I mean, you got three, you know, three billionaires up there.”

“So I think the resources, I think fans would expect that you're going to get more resources put towards the team and acquiring free agents. I mean, that's to be seen. But I think it's a good day in Baltimore.”

Orioles aiming to get their hands on pitcher Dylan Cease

The Baltimore Orioles recently made a blockbuster deal by acquiring Corbin Burnes and now are aiming for Chicago White Sox’s Dylan Cease. They offered a similar trade for Cease as they did for Burnes, as reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

With spring training about to start, there is a possibility that the White Sox may hold him until the trade deadline, which could be a risky move. Cease had a tough last year with a 7-9 record with a 4.58 ERA and 214 strikeouts in 33 appearances.

