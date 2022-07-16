"I felt a lot of pressure to do it at home" - Derek Jeter recalls his career 3,000th hit in the upcoming docuseries, "The Captain"

Former New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter's upcoming multi-part docuseries, "The Captain," is set to release very soon. From breaking silence on decade-long rumors to being called a n****r, Derek is making a series of exciting revelations.

In a clip from the documentary that has surfaced on Twitter, Jeter is seen reminiscing about his epic 3,000th career hit. It was a 400-foot home run that Jeter crushed on July 9, 2011, at Yankee Stadium. It has been 11 long years since then.

In the video, the crowd at Yankee Stadium can be seen cheering loudly as Jeter heads back to the dugout. The MLB commentator can be heard saying:

"Congratulations Derek! Congratulations to the Jeter family."

"No. 3000 was a special one." - Derek Jeter

Tom Verducci, the Senior Baseball Writer for "Sports Illustrated," who is a big fan of Derek, said:

"This is what Derek Jeter does. There's no plan lined for this guy. He just comes through.

Sports Illustrated @SInow



Tom Verducci on Jeter's rookie season, 25 years later: SI Daily Cover: The wonder of the Derek Jeter aesthetic is that he seemed to arrive a polished winner right out of the box in the big leagues. He would like to set the record straight on that notion.Tom Verducci on Jeter's rookie season, 25 years later: buff.ly/36djNob SI Daily Cover: The wonder of the Derek Jeter aesthetic is that he seemed to arrive a polished winner right out of the box in the big leagues. He would like to set the record straight on that notion. Tom Verducci on Jeter's rookie season, 25 years later: buff.ly/36djNob https://t.co/It11fQSJxa

"SI Daily Cover: The wonder of the Derek Jeter aesthetic is that he seemed to arrive a polished winner right out of the box in the big leagues. He would like to set the record straight on that notion." - Sports Illustrated

On July 9, 2011, Jeter rounded off the day with 5-for-5, i.e., a double, three singles, and a home run. Derek's final hit of the day was an RBI single that secured the New York Yankees victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

In the docuseries, "The Captain," Derek says:

"If someone said you would go over 3000 hits, you are gonna get 5 hits, 5-5, I wouldn't believe it. I would be like, 'Just stop, seriously, let's tone it down a little bit.'"

In 1999, Wade Boggs became the first player to reach 3,000 hits, and Derek Jeter became the second in 2011. He is also the first Yankee to achieve this feat.

Derek Jeter's father Charles Jeter speaks up about being proud of his son

Jeter with his family at a Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees game.

After Derek hit his 3,000th career hit and went 5-5, his father, Charles Jeter, was seen beaming with pride and happiness.

Charles said, "I mean I just can't describe. We are very emotional. We're very happy for him. It is indescribable."

In the seven-part documentary, Jeter also talked about how he was under pressure to hit the milestone at his home park. On July 9, 2011, a weight was lifted off Derek's shoulders, something which he didn't acknowledge before.

“I have been lying, saying I wasn’t nervous and no pressure to do it here. But there was a lot of pressure to do it here. It wouldn’t have felt right doing it somewhere else.”

Catch the multi-part documentary, "The Captain," on ESPN on July 18 after the Home Run Derby.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far