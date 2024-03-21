"I finally got a chance to get out of the cage" - Aaron Judge shrugs off injury concerns after triumphant return to the field for Yankees

Aaron Judge made his successful return to the field on Wednesday, expressing his thrill to be back in the game after missing nine days due to an abdominal area injury.

The New York Yankees star, who had not played since Mar. 10, returned to the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reflecting on his return, Judge expressed his happiness:

"It felt great, I finally got a chance to get out of the cage and get on the field. It was fun being a part of this game tonight, and everybody on the lineup was clicking."

Aaron Judge's enthusiasm was palpable as he rejoined his teammates on the diamond, eager to help the team win.

Addressing concerns about his abdominal pain during the game, Judge reassured reporters that he did not feel anything. His confident answer put fans minds at ease about any worries regarding leftover pain, effectively showing his full recovery.

"No I didn’t (have pain). But I think you guys saw that."

The captain’s return to the game is good news for New York Yankees fans, especially considering his performance in previous seasons.

Even though the team had a tough year as a whole in 2023, Judge also expressed his positivity towards the next season, noting the confidence that teammates like Juan Soto, Alex Verdugo and Trent Grisham had given him.

Aaron Judge will be expected to play left field on Friday

Looking ahead, all signs point to Judge continuing his role on the field, with reports suggesting that he will start in left field on Friday. That comes as a relief for fans and the organization alike, as Judge’s absence had left a notable void in the lineup.

Expand Tweet

While Aaron Judge has been injured in the past, it's clear that he's strong and determined to come back better than ever as opening day draws near. With the start of the regular MLB season coming up, the Yankees are looking forward to success in 2024.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.