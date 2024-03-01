"I finally did something to help us out" - Dave Roberts reveals Mookie Betts' reaction to 2-run homer in Dodgers' Spring Training game

Albeit in a loss, Mookie Betts' two-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds in their latest Spring Training game might have relieved him after last year's dismal performance in the NLDS. The Dodgers fell 5-4 in Thursday's game against the Reds, but there were some good signs from their Opening Day starters.

Manager Dave Roberts spoke about Mookie Betts' outing, saying that he's doing well and swinging the bat nicely:

"It just continued to get better. He's working really hard, he's grinding, and he kind of came into the dugout and said, 'I finally did something to help us out,' so it was good to see him," Roberts said to SportsNet LA.

"I think for me, the last, you know, three, four games, I think he's swinging the bat well, just hasn't got the results. Got a couple backside base hits, but today it hit the ball, you know, out of the ballpark. Really good swing."

Apart from Mookie Betts, Dave Roberts was left impressed by his pitchers

Apart from Betts, James Paxton also impressed Roberts with his outing. He pitched two innings, giving up two hits for a run in the first but struck out the side in the second, ending his outing with four strikeouts. Another Opening Day probable, Alex Vesia, got two outs (both via strikeouts) before giving up a walk.

Talking about Paxton and Vesia, Roberts was impressed with some of his pitchers getting a good bite out there:

"I thought he [Paxton] was good tonight. I'm sure he had some emotion, some adrenaline, whatever it might be, even for a veteran. I thought, like you said, the second inning was considerably better. I still thought the ball came out good," Roberts said to a SportsNet LA reporter.

"I thought his fastball came out good, had life to it and with the three strikeouts that second inning, I was positive," Roberts added.

"I thought, first off, Alex was a little under the weather tonight, but tonight was better than the first two outings and the fastball ticked up in velocity, the fastball command was better, the slider was better, so solid outing for Alex."

Roberts also highlighted and praised Andy Pajes, Trey Sweeney and Dalton Rushings for having an excellent Spring Training.

The Dodgers will play the Cleveland Guardians next at Camelback Ranch on Friday.

