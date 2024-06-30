"I have friends that match my freak" - Lance Lynn's wife Dymin & her pals dress up as farm animals to race in scorching heat at Busch Stadium

Dymin Lynn, wife of Cardinals ace Lance Lynn, and her friends participated in Friday’s Mascot race at Busch Stadium ahead of the second matchup of the series between Cardinals and Reds. She and her group dressed as Farm Mascots, and shared the photos on Instagram.

“Thankful I have friends that match my freak (dress up like corn, cows, pigs and bulls in 90+ degree weather to race in front of thousands of people)," Dymin captioned the post.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dymin dressed as Sweet Bessie, while her friends dressed as Captain Cornelius, Pig, and Benny the Bull. She had a slow start among the group, while her friend Molly Uhles, who dressed as Benny the Bull, took an early lead, and emerged victorious in the Mascot race.

She also shared the Cardinals’ broadcaster’s live on-air commentary in her story.

Image Credit: Dymin Lynn / Instagram

Missouri Farmers Care (MFC) partnered with the St. Louis Cardinals to introduce a Mascot Race during every Friday home game at their ballpark. This initiative was a part of their “Race to the Plate” educational campaign aimed at raising awareness about Missouri agriculture among fans.

Later that evening, the Cardinals won 1-0 against the Cincinnati Reds, equalizing the series. However, Saturday’s loss gave the Reds a 2-1 lead in the series. They have one game remaining for this month and have a chance to draw the series. Lance Lynn (3.86 ERA, 3-3 record) is expected to start the game tomorrow.

Lance Lynn's wife Dymin received a heartfelt welcome note from her kids

Dymin Lynn, Lance Lynn's wife, went on a trip to Punta Cana, a beach town in the Dominican Republic, with her friends. She uploaded some photos of the trip on Instagram, including snaps of her lazy day at the beach, hanging out with friends, and her sizzling salsa moves.

The Lynn couple’s children, Lively Michael Lynn, Rumer Elizabeth Lynn, and Judge Ryder Lynn. welcomed their mommy with a note when they returned home.

“Welcome home Mommy,” she uploaded on her story.

Image Credit: Dymin Lynn / Instagram

Dymin shared an image of the note on her Instagram story with four teary-eye emojis after receiving such a warm and heartfelt note from them.