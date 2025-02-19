"I have to get on base and let him do what he does” - Francisco Lindor reveals mindset for hitting ahead of Juan Soto in Mets lineup

Francisco Lindor may now find himself as part of one of the best duos in Major League Baseball. The longtime New York Mets shortstop will find himself lining up alongside superstar outfielder Juan Soto, who is arguably the best player he has ever had on his team.

The excitement for the New York Mets this upcoming season is palpable and rightfully so. Last season, both Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor were finalists for the MVP Award in their respective leagues, so the dynamic dup should be able to put up some impressive numbers as a tandem.

For Lindor, the four-time All-Star is aware of the abilities of his new teammate and what Soto is capable of when he is at the plate. In an interview with Mets Hot Stove, the talented infielder spoke about Juan Soto and what he needs to do if he does bat in front of the team's prized new slugger.

"I have to get on base and let him do what he does. He is one of the best hitters in the game. I think he is going to be fantastic whether I'm on base or not but my job as a lead-off is to be on base, to get things going for the team, and let the big guys behind me do what they do," Lindor said of his mindset heading into the new year.

There is no doubt that the New York Mets' new superstar will thrive hitting behind a player such as Francisco Lindor. Last season with the New York Yankees, Juan Soto posted a tremendous .288 batting average with a career-high 41 home runs, 109 RBI, and a .989 OPS. He could see some of his counting stats climb batting alongside Lindor and Pete Alonso.

Francisco Lindor earned high praise by drawing comparison to Negro League legend

There is no denying what Lindor can bring to his team on a daily basis. The superstar infielder is not only a force at the plate but also a stud on defense as well. Thanks to his all-round abilities, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum Bob Kendrick, compared Lindor to legend John Henry "Pop" Lloyd.

"Great range, soft hands, great arm, and some power," Kendrick said of both players.

The comparisons between Lindor and Lloyd is something that the New York Mets star is proud of saying that these players opened the door for many of the players in the game today.

