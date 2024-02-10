“I can't get enough” - MLB fans shower love on Justin Verlander’s wife Kate Upton as model shares adorable moments from their family vacation

Kate Upton, wife of Houston Astros’ ace Justin Verlander, gave fans a glimpse into their family vacation. She shared a series of snapshots, including adorable ones, on her Instagram account. The photos featured herself, Verlander and their daughter Genevieve enjoying quality time in what seems to be a woodland retreat.

The pictures depict Upton in a cozy sweater, the couple on a hiking adventure, and the entire family engaged in activities in their living room. Upton also shared a serene sunset view and showcased her yoga skills.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fan comments

MLB enthusiasts and Upton fans flooded the post with comments, with one fan celebrating the endearing moments shared by the Verlander family.

"I can’t get enough of looking at the most beautiful woman in the world," the fan wrote.

Fan comments

Justin Verlander is headed to another season with the Astros at 41

Amid these heartwarming family scenes, Justin Verlander finds himself in the spotlight as the Astros gear up for the 2024 season. At almost 41 years old, Verlander remains a reliable force in the team’s pitching staff. His impressive performance in 2023, with an ERA+ 31% above league average and 144 strikeouts over 162 1/3 innings, reinforces his Hall-of-Fame credentials.

As the Houston Astros face uncertainties in their pitching rotation, Verlander’s role as the ace becomes crucial. With a seasoned career spanning 18 seasons and over 3,000 innings pitched, Verlander stands out as a seasoned veteran capable of shouldering the workload. The upcoming season will be a test for Verlander, aiming to deliver quality innings and guide the Astros to another playoff spot.

Fans eagerly await Verlander’s return to the mound during Spring Training. And the seasoned pitcher’s performance will undoubtedly play a significant role in shaping the Astros’ prospects for the 2024 season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.