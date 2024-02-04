When does 2024 MLB Spring Training start? Date, schedule, key matchups, and more

As the football season winds up, the baseball season begins, and all of the action starts with the 2024 MLB Spring Training. Each year, teams get a set of practice games where they can test strategies and look at possible lineup combinations before the regular season begins at the end of March.

The 2024 MLB Spring training, like usual, is divided between the Cactus League and the Grapefruit League. The former is played out in the Phoenix area of Arizona, whereas the latter takes place in Florida.

When does 2024 MLB Spring Training officially begin?

The Cactus League kicks off first with a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres on February 22. Both clubs will also begin the MLB regular season, which will be played in Seoul, Korea, on March 21st and 22nd.

Florida's Grapefruit League begins a couple of days later but the Boston Red Sox and the Minnesota Twins are scheduled to play two practice games against NCAA opponents on the 23rd of February.

When do teams report for the Spring Training camp?

As per the norm, catchers and pitchers report a week or so earlier than the positional players. This year, most of the teams hit the ground running on the 14th and 15th of February, with a full squad reporting scheduled on the 19th and 20th of the month. Because of their earlier schedule, the Dodgers and the Padres start on the 9th and 11th, respectively.

What is the MLB Spring Training breakout?

Starting this year, the MLB is going to start a new fixture during spring training, named the MLB Breakout. The 4-day event is expected to feature the top 20–25 prospects on each team. They will play in a set of inter-league matchups. The inaugural edition of the Spring Training Breakout is expected to play out from the 14th to the 17th of March.

