"I go to New York a few times a month just to teach them how to drive" - HOFer David Ortiz once disguised as an undercover Lyft driver flabbergasting riders

Boston’s beloved slugger David Ortiz once went behind the wheel as a Lyft driver to surprise passengers. Big Papi is not only great in the ballpark but also at driving.

In the video, Ortiz was disguised as an undercover Lyft driver, Donnie, driving a car through Boston and talking to passengers about baseball, without revealing his identity.

Many passengers mentioned that he was their favorite player, and Big Papi surprised all his passengers by revealing his true identity at the end of the ride.

"I go to New York a few times a month just to teach them how to drive."

Ortiz was regarded as one of the funniest men in the Boston Red Sox team.

A reporter once said that Ortiz could not remember anybody’s name on the team, which was hilarious:

“The name thing to me is really funny with (Ortiz). He couldn’t remember anybody’s name. I covered him starting in 2003. I don’t think he called me by name until like 2008 or 2009. But once he did, once he knows your name, it’s like a toy to him and he won’t stop saying it.”

The 10-time All-Star was formally inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022 after winning three World Series championships and hitting 541 home runs.

David Ortiz's Hall of Fame Induction ceremony

Big Papi made his MLB debut in 1997 with the Minnesota Twins, where he played from 1997 to 2002. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame on July 25, 2022, in Cooperstown.

Red Sox @RedSox “Please welcome 𝙃𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙤𝙛 𝙁𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙧 ‘Big Papi’ David Ortiz.” “Please welcome 𝙃𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙤𝙛 𝙁𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙧 ‘Big Papi’ David Ortiz.” https://t.co/8uhAzjcJ17

Ortiz's Hall of Fame plaque reads:

"Powerhouse left-handed slugger who was at his best in the clutch, with legendary postseason performances that took the Red Sox from championship drought to three World Series titles in a 10-year stretch.

"Eight times named top designated hitter while earning 10 All-Star selections. Drove in 100 or more runs in 10 seasons, leading American League three times."

Ortiz currently works for FOX Sports as an MLB studio analyst.

"Amazing weekend in Cooperstown feeling so honored and blessed. Thank you to my family and all the fans for showing so much love couldnt do it without yall ❤️🙌🙌 " - David Ortiz

Ortiz made his last MLB appearance in 2016.

