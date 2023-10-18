Kyle Schwarber contributed significantly to the home run parade that has powered the Philadelphia Phillies to the World Series. He launched two solo home runs on Tuesday, giving the Phillies a 3-0 lead in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series. Schwarber added another blast to right field in Philadelphia's 5-3 Game 1 triumph.

The American's remarkable home run streak continued Tuesday night, propelling the Philadelphia Phillies to a 10-0 victory against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series.

As reported by NBC Sports, Schwarber said it would not have been possible without his squad and the outstanding players on the team. The 30-year-old added that he would not want to play with anybody else other than his Phillies teammates.

"'I wouldn't want to go to war with anyone else.' FIRE US UP, SCHWARBS," NBC Sports Philadelphia wrote on X.

Kyle also said that he has made a lot of mistakes in his career in the past but has been fortunate to play really well in the previous three seasons.

"Kyle Schwarber on having success while hitting lead-off: 'I've had a lot of at-bats there. Don't get me wrong, I've sucked at it. I've had a lot of trial and error, and luckily, over the last few seasons, the last probably three seasons, it's been pretty consistent in that spot'," ESPN's Jesse Rogers wrote.

Kyle Schwarber's baseball career with Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber signed a four-year, $79 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022 and was named National League Player of the Month. Schwarber's 31st home run came at the top of the batting order, beating Jimmy Rollins' Phillies franchise record for most home runs in that position.

In six games against the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series, Schwarber batted .250 with five hits and four RBIs. He also had the most home runs in the series. In 2023, Schwarber hit his 200th career home run against the New York Yankees' Domingo Germán. He became the seventh Phillies player in history to smash 40 home runs in consecutive seasons.