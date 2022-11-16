The Astros recently ended the Yankees' season in the ALCS for the third time in the previous six years. New York hasn't won a World Series since 2009.

Hal Steinbrenner, who is bringing back Aaron Boone as manager for a sixth season and anticipates Brian Cashman doing the same with him for a 26th season, disagrees with the idea that his organization is set to go its way.

During their playoff run, the Yankees were without relievers Chad Green, Michael King, Scott Effross, and Ron Marinaccio, as well as contact-oriented players DJ LeMahieu and Andrew Benintendi.

The managing general partner of New York found what happened to be unacceptable, although he mostly blamed injuries. He said:

MichiganYankees☃️🕎 @MichiganYankees Hal Steinbrenner: "I am not going to make excuses, but the Astros got into the playoffs way healthier than us." Hal Steinbrenner: "I am not going to make excuses, but the Astros got into the playoffs way healthier than us."

"Hal Steinbrenner: I am not going to make excuses, but the Astros got into the playoffs way healthier than us." - MichiganYankees

Are the Yankees luring Judge on the pretext of making him the new captain?

Steinbrenner is still optimistic that the team will re-sign Aaron Judge, who turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million deal before the season began. In an interview on the Yes Network, he said:

Since the end of the season, we have spoken more than once. They were all very encouraging conversations. I'll end it there.

Steinbrenner also reaffirmed the Yankees' desire to re-sign Judge as opposed to letting him depart.

"I have told him that is what we want,' I said. He is very important to this organization, and I have told him that we will do everything in our power to make that happen.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees



Judge would be the 12th captain in franchise history and the first one since Derek Jeter retired in 2014.



on.sny.tv/5ycsswl Hal Steinbrenner said he'd consider naming Judge captain if he re-signs.Judge would be the 12th captain in franchise history and the first one since Derek Jeter retired in 2014. Hal Steinbrenner said he'd consider naming Judge captain if he re-signs.Judge would be the 12th captain in franchise history and the first one since Derek Jeter retired in 2014.on.sny.tv/5ycsswl https://t.co/NhJxQHfYLz

"Hal Steinbrenner said he'd consider naming Judge captain if he re-signs. Judge would be the 12th captain in franchise history and the first one since Derek Jeter retired in 2014." - snyyankees

Can the current Yankees management bring back the glory days?

Brian Cashman is seen as wise by Hal Steinbrenner and might insist on significant structural changes to the system to make decisions. But it is unlikely that his general manager will leave.

Prior to his current contract extension, Boone's situation was precarious. However, the fact that he and Alex Cora of Boston began their managerial careers in 2018 and that New York has since been ousted twice by their most dreaded opponent does not assist his case.

The Yankees' shortstop is another problem. Their top two near-major prospects are Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza. Perhaps one or the other of them would be prepared for 2019 if there had been a minor league season in 2020.

When New York dealt Aroldis Chapman and Andrew Miller for, notably, Torres and Frazier in 2016, an era was officially born. The following season, as well as each of the five that followed, they made the playoffs and the ALCS. But it seems as though this era's window is shrinking, if not completely closing without a title.

Poll : 0 votes