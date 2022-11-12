Aaron Judge is the talk of free agency. Baseball fans are highly anticipating where the slugger will end up for the 2023 season. Will he re-sign with the New York Yankees? Or will he get a long-term contract somewhere else?

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has reassured fans that the team is going to re-sign Aaron Judge as their top priority. He wants the superstar back in pinstripes next year.

"We're going to do everything that we can to make that happens," said New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrener

YES Network @YESNetwork



These questions and more coming up this Monday when



WATCH: Aaron Judge back in pinstripes? "We're going to do everything we can to make that happen."These questions and more coming up this Monday when @M_Marakovits interviews Hal Steinbrenner on the Yankees Hot Stove at 7p on YES and the YES App.WATCH: onelink.to/yesapp Aaron Judge back in pinstripes? "We're going to do everything we can to make that happen." These questions and more coming up this Monday when @M_Marakovits interviews Hal Steinbrenner on the Yankees Hot Stove at 7p on YES and the YES App.WATCH: onelink.to/yesapp https://t.co/AZTD2OBIaG

Steinbrenner has expressed that he has had more than one conversation with Aaron Judge since the season ended. He believes that the talks have been positive.

The Yankees believe that they have the most to offer Aaron Judge. They're not afraid to spend big-time money on a player of Judge's caliber. He's also comfortable in New York. He's spent his entire seven-year career there.

Losing Judge would be a huge deficit for the New York Yankees. They had stretches during the season where the only offense came off the bat of Aaron Judge.

Codify @CodifyBaseball

The 62 regular season home runs Aaron Judge hit this season left his bat at an average velocity of 109 MPH! The 62 regular season home runs Aaron Judge hit this season left his bat at an average velocity of 109 MPH! 🚀https://t.co/z9na8wvfJr

They want to re-sign him and pair him with Japanese All-Star Masataka Yoshida. The team has come out and shown public interest in the Japanese slugger.

If New York can write their perfect offseason plan, it would certainly include signing both Judge and Yoshida. The pair would light up opposing pitchers.

The Aaron Judge sweepstakes may get intense

Division Series - Cleveland Guardians v New York Yankees - Game 2

Most teams are lining up to give Judge a call in hopes they can persuade the slugger to sign with them. The Yankees, San Francisco Giants, and New York Mets are among the top teams to sign the superstar.

He grew up to be a San Francisco Giants fan. He was born and raised in Sacramento, California, and they are searching for an outfielder.

The team severely underperformed in 2022. They went 81-81, missing the playoffs. They weren't great at the plate, ranking in the middle of the road in team batting statistics.

Adding Judge would give the Giants an immediate boost. Fans would love to see him roaming the outfield at Oracle Park. They want to see their team as a contender again. They're tired of their team being a .500 club.

With almost every single baseball team trying to sign Judge, it will be interesting to see where he lands.

Poll : 0 votes