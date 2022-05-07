"I golfed with the President" - Former New York Yankees star looks back on winning a bet against President Barrack Obama and reminisces golfing with him

Former New York Yankees player Derek Jeter looks back on winning a bet against President Barack Obama and recalls golfing with him in an exciting interview with "The Players Tribune." Jeter says that one of the best pictures he has in his possession is the one where the former president pays him money after losing a bet on 18th Green. The ex-New York Yankees player Derek Jeter reposted the video of the interview with Players Tribune on his Instagram account and captioned it, "POV: You're golfing with Derek Jeter."

Derek Jeter is known for being a legendary baseball player who spent his entire MLB career with the New York Yankees. Post-retirement, he has resorted to playing golf. In November 2014, President Barack Obama visited Las Vegas for a fundraiser held by the Greenspun family, who owns the "Las Vegas Sun" newspaper. On that particular day, the president faced off against Derek Jeter of the New York Yankees and Brian Greenspun of the "Las Vegas Sun" on the golf course. Jeter was granted 30 strokes in their match. The New York Yankees shortstop and Greenspun won by a landslide. As a reward, Barrack Obama had to click a photo with Derek Jeter while the president handed over the cash he had just lost in a friendly bet to the 14-time All-Star.

In an interview with Politico, Barrack Obama said, "He (Greenspun) and Derek Jeter stole money from me at Shadow Creek. It was clearly a set up, because when we got to the practice range, he was shanking balls everywhere. I said, 'You play golf Derek?' And he said, 'I just started two weeks ago.'"

In the interview with "The Players Tribune," Derek Jeter also laughingly reveals how Micheal Jordan is better than President Barrack Obama when it comes to playing golf. Six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan was perhaps the best player in NBA history. Since his retirement, he's also gotten reasonably proficient at golf.

Rickie Fowler, an American professional golfer who competes on the PGA Tour, declared in 2021 that playing with Jordan had been "beneficial" to him.

Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter hosted the 2022 Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational Golf Tournament

New York Yankees' Derek Jeter at Day 1 of the DJCI Celebrity-Amateur golf tournament.

Between April 28, 2022, to May 1, 2022, former New Yankees star Derek Jeter hosted the Celebrity Invitational Golf Tournament at Baha Mar Resorts in the Bahamas. It consisted of two golf rounds which were played at Royal Blue Golf Club located inside the premises of Baha Mar Resorts. The Derek Jeter Celebrity Golf Tournament collected nearly $1 million for Jeter's Turn 2 Foundation, which works with children and young adults to motivate them to abstain from drugs and alcohol.

