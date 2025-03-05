"I got here at 8 AM, he already finished gym" - Red Sox legend David Ortiz calls 37-year-old pitcher the "hardest-working player"

Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz is keeping himself busy in Fort Myers, keeping an eye on the club, which had a good offseason. Among the many noticeable additions including Alex Bregman and Garrett Crochet, Ortiz named one individual whose work ethic left him impressed.

Aroldis Chapman, also known as "The Cuban Missile," signed a one-year, $10.75 million contract with the Red Sox in December. This was Chapman's seventh different team in the majors.

The seven-time All-Star is already 37 and may not be in his peak performance-wise, but his commitment was lauded by Ortiz in an interview with 310 To Left Podcast.

"I tell you what, I got here today at 8:00 a.m., and he had already finished at the gym. I mean, this guy—whoever doesn’t know Chapman—I got to tell you, he's the hardest-working player you could ever see," Ortiz said (16:50 onwards). "To me, his velocity isn’t surprising because I know him, but if you see the way he works—he’s an animal, this guy is a beast.

Ortiz also said that Chapman, thanks to his incredible work ethic, can be a role model for younger guys coming through the ranks in the organization.

"I'm so glad we have him here so the younger guys can watch him closely," Ortiz added. "Because, as you know, that’s how it works in a team—when you see the top guys busting their tails, you better follow up, you know what I'm saying? And he's a really good role model, a great example, and great for our organization."

David Ortiz shares excitement for Red Sox in 2025

The Red Sox haven't made the postseason in the last three years. The front office decided it was time to move as they switched the plug this offseason and were among the most active teams in free agency.

The team has assembled quite the roster both on the pitching and hitting front. This has made Red Sox legend David Ortiz excited heading into the 2025 season.

"I love it, I love it! This is the team that I love, the team where I’ve built my career," Ortiz said. "I always want to see the Red Sox in good shape, and I think the front office has done an amazing job—uh, getting players this offseason and putting our pitching in a really good situation."

The Red Sox who last won the World Series in 2018 will have their task cut out in 2025 which will be to keep up with the star-studded rosters of AL East field including the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays and the Baltimore Orioles.

