The majority owner of the Yankees, Hal Steinbrenner, appears willing to spend to keep Aaron Judge in the Bronx. At the owners' meeting on Tuesday in New York City, Steinbrenner addressed the media. He was candid about his team's salary and hinted that, up to a point, money won't be an issue when they pursue Judge in free agency.

The Yankees re-signed Anthony Rizzo earlier in the day to a two-year, $17 million contract with the club option for a third year. The first action in what should be a significant offseason for this administration is the signing of Rizzo's contract.

David Lennon @DPLennon



"We have plenty of ability to make (Judge) happen and still have money to make other things happen too," Hal said.



#Yankees Steinbrenner also said he talked with Judge about having the payroll to both sign him and add more players this winter."We have plenty of ability to make (Judge) happen and still have money to make other things happen too," Hal said. Steinbrenner also said he talked with Judge about having the payroll to both sign him and add more players this winter."We have plenty of ability to make (Judge) happen and still have money to make other things happen too," Hal said.#Yankees

"Steinbrenner also said he talked with Judge about having the payroll to both sign him and add more players this winter. "We have plenty of ability to make (Judge) happen and still have money to make other things happen too," Hal said" - DPLennon

As discussions between New York management and Judge continue, New York will consider alternative ways to improve their team, just in case. Striving to improve their club, the team has been linked to Brandon Nimmo and some other available free agent shortstops.

Can the Yankees re-sign their ace OF?

Tuesday saw Judge reject New York's one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer while Rizzo accepted it, and this news has further motivated the Yankees management to keep their pursuit of Judge alive. New York will receive a draft pick in exchange for Judge signing with another team.

The slugger and Steinbrenner have spoken since the season concluded, according to Steinbrenner, who has described their conversations as "good". He added that if Judge signs a new contract, he'll think about making him the New York Yanks' captain.

"Rizzo returns to Yankees on two-year deal" - upstract

Steinbrenner has prioritized being below the luxury tax level lately rather than spending a lot of money on free agents, even though they have been since signing Gerrit Cole in 2020.

New York has the financial wherewithal to "make this happen and still have money to make other things happen, too," according to Steinbrenner, who claimed to have met with Judge one-on-one. Judge's salary will probably be in the neighborhood of $300 million, with the potential for an annual salary of $40 million.

Hal needs to act fast

Hal Steinbrenner, the owner of the Yanks, is aware that he will have to spend a lot of money this offseason to keep Aaron Judge in the pinstripes. Steinbrenner assured reporters on Tuesday at the Owners Meetings in Manhattan that the money won't prevent the Yankees from keeping Judge and adding other players this winter.

Poll : 0 votes