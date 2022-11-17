The New York Yankees' No. 1 priority for the off-season is to re-sign superstar outfielder Aaron Judge. They've already re-signed first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year deal with the option of a third on Tuesday. The deal came minutes after it was announced that Rizzo had rejected New York's qualifying offer.

After getting his deal done, Rizzo wants his teammate to come back for the 2023 season as well. During their time in New York, the two have gotten quite close on and off the field. He wants to see his friend and his teammate get exactly what he deserves:

"I hope (Aaron) Judge stays just for the sake of the game. You see a lot of franchise icons not getting what they deserve for the team they have done so much for."

Rizzo spent the majority of his career with the Chicago Cubs. Debuting for them in 2012, he became a fan favorite. He was a big reason why they broke their 108-year World Series curse.

It wasn't an easy move for Rizzo to sign for New York. He loved playing for the Cubs. But when it was time to talk about contract extensions, the two sides were too far apart, and that's when he took the New York Yankees' offer.

It sounds like Rizzo doesn't want Aaron Judge to go through the same thing that he did. He wants the team to offer Judge whatever he wants so that he finishes his career out in New York.

It won't be easy for the New York Yankees to re-sign Aaron Judge

Judge is, without a doubt, the top free agent on the market. No other player in the league put up anything close to 60-plus home runs during the regular season. His offensive capabilities make any team instantly better. Every front office is trying to figure out a way to acquire him.

The 62 regular season home runs Aaron Judge hit this season left his bat at an average velocity of 109 MPH! The 62 regular season home runs Aaron Judge hit this season left his bat at an average velocity of 109 MPH! 🚀https://t.co/z9na8wvfJr

One of the teams linked to the superstar is the San Francisco Giants. He grew up in California, being a Giants fan. They were a .500 team last season who missed the playoffs and are eager to get back to their winning ways.

Giants fans would love to see Aaron Judge roaming the outfield at Oracle Park and blasting homers into the Cove. They need all the help they can get in one of the toughest divisions in all of baseball.

