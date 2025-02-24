"I got more hate for that than anything else" - Alex Bregman reveals how big pro-Israel stance impacted him during Palestine war

Alex Bregman was raised Jewish along with his brother and sister growing up in Albuquerque, New Mexico. His family went to all the high Holy Days services and celebrated Hanukkah every year.

While his faith never led him to any reported controversy on or off the field, that changed when the All-Star third baseman made a silent statement regarding the events in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Later that same day, Bregman took the field for Game 1 of the ALDS against the Minnesota Twins. He did so with a Star of David etched under the brim of his cap, indicating a quiet acknowledgment of his faith.

He broke it all down for Red Sox reporter Gabrielle Star in an article penned for the Boston Herald on Sunday.

"I got more hate for that than anything else in my entire career," Bregman was quoted as saying.

He acknowledged the support received from teammates, coaches and members of other organizations while also recognizing that antisemitism remains a reality.

“I have never faced antisemitism in any clubhouse that I’ve been in, Bregman said. "I have had a ton of support from all of my teammates with everything, so it’s been really nice. The support has been amazing from all teammates and coaches and organization. But there’s a lot of antisemitism out there (in the world).”

Still, it is notable that his support for Israel received more criticism than his involvement with the 2017 World Series-winning team that was found guilty of sign-stealing.

Alex Bregman takes pride in representing Jewish baseball players

Alex Bregman's perspective shifted following the events of Oct. 7, 2023. He's used his platform as a sports star to be vocal and active off the field on issues related to his heritage.

“One hundred percent, after the last year-and-a-half, I feel like it’s made me want to do more, for sure,” he said. “Being able to play professional baseball and be in the big leagues, to begin with, is a blessing in and of itself, but it’s an honor to be a Jewish baseball player.

"This game has given me a platform to talk about and stand up for what I believe in. I don’t take that for granted."

Although Jews make up around 1% of all MLB players, their presence is on the rise. According to the Jewish Journal, an average of 14 Jewish players has been on major league rosters over the last 10 years – the highest average since the early 1900s.

Alex Bregman has made it a point to be more hands-on within Jewish communities and looks forward to continue doing so as a representative of the Boston Red Sox.

