"I got to marry the woman of my dreams" - Flashback to when New York Mets All-Star Pete Alonso tied the knot with his long-time fiancée, calling it the "best day" of his life

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is a married man. Pete tied the knot with his college sweetheart and longtime fiancee, Haley, in November 2021 in a dreamy setup.

Head-over-heels in love with Haley, Pete called his wedding day the "best day" of his life. He also didn't shy away from calling Haley the "woman of his dreams."

"11-12-21 was hands down the best day of my life. I got to marry the woman of my dreams in front of God, our families, and our friends. I feel so blessed and proud to be your husband." - Pete Alonso

Alonso and Haley started seeing each other while Haley was pursuing a degree in Journalism and Political Science at Michigan State University.

"Enjoying our Florida date nights. 🌞 I can’t believe season starts in two weeks! Soon our date nights will be nine innings at the baseball field together. :) And, then late night Chipotle and Netflix lol." - @Haley Alonso

The pair got engaged in November 2018, and Haley took to her Instagram to flaunt the massive ring.

"The last couple of days have been nothing short of a dream & we’re still on cloud 9 ❤️ we are overwhelmed with joy by all the love we’ve received and are so dang excited to finally be engaged!!" - @Haley Alonso

Exactly two years after proposing to Haley, Pete married her.

Pete Alonso and his wife Haley Alonso went for an Italian honeymoon

Pete Alonso with his wife, Haley Alonso.

After getting hitched in 2021, Pete and Haley opted for a romantic Italian wedding.

Haley took to her Instagram and posted a slew of photos from her honeymoon, giving an exclusive sneak peek to her Instagram followers.

"Montalcino & Chianti were a dream." - @Haley Alonso

From sailing into the sunset to having breakfast with a view, the pair experienced it all.

"Honeymoon." - @Haley Alonso

Alonso and the New York Mets recently lost their Wild Card series against the San Diego Padres. After winning 101 games in the regular season, the year ended as a disappointment for the Mets.

