"I gotta play better" - New York Yankees All-Star Aaron Judge accepts responsibility for disappointing performances in 2022 MLB Playoffs

Aaron Judge's performance on Friday was uncharacteristic of what we have come to expect from him. After the record-breaking season he had, the New York Yankees faithful expect nothing but greatness from the All-Star outfielder in every game.

Unfortunately, baseball doesn't work that way. The Yankees slugger was 0-5 in Game 2 versus the Cleveland Guardians with four strikeouts on the night.

It was a tough pill to swallow for Judge, who could only watch as his team fell 4-2 in extra innings to the Guardians. Judge's response to his postseason performance was concise and to the point. He made no excuses after two consecutive underwhelming performances.

"I gotta play better," said Judge

Over 47,000 fans were in attendance on Friday, hoping to see the Yankees secure a 2-0 lead in the series. The offense was unable to get going against a tough Guardians pitching staff. Fans turned their frustration toward Judge, with some booing the MVP favorite.

"Aaron Judge speaks on hearing boos from the crowd 'I gotta play better,'" - Talkin' Yanks

Yankees fans are known to be tough on their players. They have high expecations and have been spoiled after an MLB record 27 World Series.

The team has not won a championship since defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in 2009. This has led to anger, frustration and bitterness amongst the fan base. Even the mighty Aaron Judge isn't spared the occasional heckle when it comes to Yankees fans.

Aaron Judge is yet to record a hit after 8 at-bats in the 2022 MLB postseason

Aaron Judge during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium.

In fairness, Judge is yet to show up in the American League Division Series. He has no hits after nine plate appearances. He has a meager .111 OBP after a walk in Game 1. That was the only time he has been on base in the series. During those nine plate appearances, Judge has struck out on seven occasions.

"Aaron Judge has had a tough start to the ALDS: 0-8 7 Ks" - ESPN

Batting in the leadoff spot is an important role. The goal is to get on base and give your team the opportunity to bring in runs. Judge is yet to find his swing during the postseason. The Yankees have scored just six runs in their first two games. The organization is looking to Judge to lead the offense, as he has all season.

With the series now tied 1-1, there will be added pressure on Aaron Judge. His importance in the lineup cannot be overstated. If the Yankees need to have any chance of winning their first championship since 2009, they will need their All-Star slugger to step up.

