"I guess he wasn't so ready for my little curveball" - Trevor Bauer trolls Mexican League opponents who criticized his off-speed pitches

Trevor Bauer has never been one to shy away from his opponents or back down from sharing his mind. Last season, the former Cy Young Award winner took his talent south of the border, signing with the Diablos Rojos del México in the Mexican League.

Even though Bauer enjoyed a solid season for the club, he was not immune to trolling from his opponents.

In his Wednesday video blog, Bauer recapped a postseason showdown against the Sultanes de Monterrey. Opponents specifically criticized the former Dodgers star and his curveball.

"Before this game, my opponents assured the world that they would be ready for for my little curveball and I took that personally," Bauer said. [0:00]

Bauer wasted little time getting revenge against Monterrey. Leadoff batter Ramiro Pena was the first player to get a taste of the former Cincinnati Reds ace. It only took three pitches for Bauer to rack up a strikeout, finishing off Pena with the curveball.

"Three pitches, one K. I guess he wasn't so ready for my little curveball. That's Ramiro Pena and victim of a three-pitch K to start off the game," Bauer added. [1:32]

En route to a 2-0 victory over Monterrey, Bauer struck out Pena twice.

"I guess after striking out twice against my 'little curveball' and my 'he doesn't throw hard fastball,' he decided it was a better option to just lay down a bunt here. ... Probably a good play on his part, but I'll take that one-pitch out any day of the week," Bauer said of Pena's third out of the game. [26:13]

Trevor Bauer added to his trophy case this season in Mexico

There is a chance that Trevor Bauer's MLB may be over. Even if he does not receive another offer in the majors, Bauer has continued proving that he can still pitch at a high level.

This past season with the Diablos Rojos del México, Bauer earned an All-Star selection, a championship title and the Mexican League Pitcher of the Year. Even though there are questions about the quality of the players in the Mexican League, Trevor Bauer still dominated his competition.

