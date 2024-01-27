"I guеss thеy’rе not doing much passport businеss" - Jim Palmer takes swipe at Joe Biden's administration after expedition fiasco

MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer does not like how U.S. President Joe Biden has handled the southern border situation. This issue has been a talking point during his administration, especially with elections looming.

Biden has largely been critiqued over his administration's handling of the southern border. During his presidency thus far, more than one million people have been allowed to enter the U.S. under immigration parole authority.

Palmer, who renewed his passport recently, took a jab at Biden. He took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to question just how much work the people at the border are doing.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Amazing fact. My US passport was about to expire, sent it in expedited, normally 4-6 weeks , came back in 11 days. I guess they’re not doing much passport business at our southern border" Palmer posted.

Expand Tweet

While it typically takes over a month to renew a passport in the United States, Jim Palmer received his in under two weeks. While most would be happy for the quick turnaround, Palmer believes bigger issues stem from it.

Since Joe Biden was sworn in, immigration has been a point of focus. More and more immigrants have entered the U.S. and are being shuttled to various cities and communities. In some cases, these people are left to fend for themselves with little to no guidance.

Jim Palmer urges this is not just a dig at Joe Biden

New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles (via Getty Images)

While some could see Jim Palmer's post as a dig at Joe Biden, he urges the public that it is not. The former big-league ace is not the biggest fan of the president but would have said the same thing no matter who was in office.

"Adam, I am allowed to have an opinion. My opinion is open borders are detrimental to our countries safety. I would say the same thing if we had open borders when Trump was president" said Palmer.

Expand Tweet

Some fans were critical of Palmer in the comment section. Some were surprised by the former Baltimore Orioles ace, while others questioned their fandom of the organization. Instead of ripping into the fans expressing their concerns, he insisted the agitated fans mute him and still be fans of the organization.

Palmer enjoyed a 19-year career in Baltimore, winning three World Series, three Cy Young Awards, and four Gold Glove Awards. He was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in 1990.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.