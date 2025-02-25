"I hardly can identify" - When Derek Jeter's wife Hannah got real about the moment in life that changed her forever

Motherhood often transforms a woman's perspective on the world. Derek Jeter's wife, Hannah Jeter, experienced this profound change when the couple welcomed their first daughter, Bella Raine, in Aug. 2017.

The couple went on to have three more children with the births of Story Grey on Jan. 31, 2019, River Rose on Dec. 2, 2021, and their only son, Kaius Green, on May 5, 2023.

During an exclusive interview with Editorial List in July last year, Hannah discussed the significant life changes she underwent after becoming a mother:

“I hardly can identify with the person I was before all this,” she said. “I’ve learned so much about myself in the last few years — how to be selfless, how to overcome adversity. I’ve found strength in myself that I never knew existed. It’s sort of like I’m a whole new me."

Derek Jeter's wife Hannah Jeter recalls raising children away from technology

During the same interview, Hannah also opened up on how she and the former Yankees star are approaching parenthood and raising their children.

In the modern age, where technology can negatively affect children, Hannah mentioned that they keep their kids busy with puzzles, reading books and engaging with nature:

“We’ve sort of taken technology out of it,” Hannah said. “I grew up in a small community, my mom was a teacher, we had lots of arts and crafts going on. I think I raise my kids just how my mom raised me — being outside with nature and animals, trying not to be so on top of them, giving them safe places to explore and use their imagination. I really value that.”

Hannah also emphasized that she doesn't want to sound judgmental, as every parent has their own way of raising kids.

Hannah is a former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model who has graced the cover of top brands and magazines. In addition to making the cover of the legendary magazine in 2015, she has also modeled for Victoria's Secret, American Eagle Outfitters, Tommy Hilfiger and Levi's.

