"I hate how they leave him out" - Fans upset as Derek Jeter's new Sports Illustrated deal excludes Bernie Williams from 90s Yankees' 'Core 5'

Recently, New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter announced that his founded Players Tribune will collaborate with Minute Media and Sports Illustrated in partnership with Authentic Brands Group to continue the publication of SI's long-running print magazines.

Jeter announced this on Instagram, which had the cover of Sports Illustrated's May 2010 issue, titled 'The Core Four.' These four players are none other than the pillars of the Yankees' late-1990s and early 2000s dynasty, including Jeter, Mariano Rivera, Jorge Posada and Andy Pettitte.

"On behalf of @playerstribune - excited to welcome @sportsillustrated to the @minute_media family in partnership with @weareauthentic!" Jeter wrote in the caption.

However, fans were upset when they didn't find Bernie Williams from the same Yankee dynasty on the cover. They took to the comment section to express their displeasure.

The fans called out for "Core Five."

"Where is Bernie," one fan said.

"THEY ALWAYS LEAVE BERNIE OUT!! THE FAB 5!" another fan quipped.

"Bernie was a part of thid core. I hate how they leave him out," another wrote.

Derek Jeter wants his kids to find their career path, says he doesn't want to push them

Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah are parents to four kids: Bella Raine, Story Grey, River Rose and Kaius. On the field, Jeter had unprecedented success and now off the field, he is setting parenting standards.

During an interview with Access Hollywood in August 2023, Jeter discussed the future careers of his kids.

In his opinion, Jeter wants his kids to take up sports, as it teaches you a lot in life. He also mentioned that he won't force them to pick a particular career and rather asks them to follow their passion.

"I would like for them to play a sport because I think you learn a lot of life lessons playing sports, you know, we’re setting goals, teamwork, working together, failure," Jeter said.

"I think those are things that you learn, but I would never push any of my kids into a particular career path, and you just want them, each of them to find the thing that they’re most passionate about.”

Surely, Derek Jeter is setting the right parenting standards as he continues to raise his kids to be the best version of themselves.

