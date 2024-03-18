"I would never push any of my kids into a particular path" - When Derek Jeter advocated passion over expectations for his children's careers

Legendary Yankee Derek Jeter is often known as one of the greatest players of his generation. Through out his career he won many accolades and has been the face of the MLB.

As a player of his stature, it would be natural if Jeter wanted his children to continue his legacy and become baseball players. However, the MLB HOFer once opened up about wanting his children to choose their passion as their career.

In Aug. 2023, during an interview with Access Hollywood, Jeter talked about the potential careers of his children. The 14x All Star said that he doesn't want to force any particular career path on them.

Derek Jetter added that although he would like them to play some sport, he wants them to build a career around something they are really passionate about:

"I would like for them to play a sport because I think you learn a lot of life lessons playing sports, you know, we’re setting goals, teamwork, working together, failure.

"I think those are things that you learn, but I would never push any of my kids into a particular career path, and you just want them, each of them to find the thing that they’re most passionate about”

Former Marlins executive slammed Derek Jeter for actions during time as CEO

Former Miami Marlins executive David Samson recently blasted Yankees legend Derek Jeter for his actions during his tenure as the team CEO.

Samson recently criticized Jeter for his actions as the Marlins' CEO. He said that the HOFer spent millions on the Marlins stadium. Samson blamed the aggressive overhaul to be the reason behind the team's unsuccessful run under Jeter.

The executive also added that during the initial negotiations of team's takeover in 2017, the Yankees legend was ready to pay $4 billion.

"Jeter would have paid $4.2 billion because it wasn't his money. And his plan was, hey, whatever David Samson did, I'm doing the opposite. He went full Costanza. And the problem with that is when you're wrong, then you look like a jackass."

In 2017, Derek Jeter, along with a group of partners, purchased the Marlins for $1.2 billion from Jeffy Loria, the previous owner of the team since 2002.

The 14x All-Star was given a 4% stake of the team and was tasked to oversee the day-to-day operations of the team. Many expected a huge growth of the team due to the five-time world champion shortstop's involvement.

However, they were disappointed, as nothing significant happened before Derek Jeter sold his stake in 2022 for $45 million.

