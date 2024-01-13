"I hate seeing people talk sh*t about Toronto" - When Kevin Gausman defended the Blue Jays following Shohei Ohtani flight-tracking drama

Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman wasn’t shy about expressing his love for Toronto and its passionate fanbase, especially in the face of criticism following Shohei Ohtani’s decision to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers last month.

Expand Tweet

In a tweet posted after Ohtani’s announcement, Gausman wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I hate seeing people talk s**t about Toronto like they know it. If you live in Toronto, you know how special of a place it is and how passionate people are."

Gausman‘s strong defense of the city reflects his personal connection and positive experiences since signing a five-year, $110 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. Before committing to Toronto, Gausman and his wife thoroughly researched the city to ensure it was a confortable place for them to call home.

Kevin Gausman’s Blue Jays ultimately were unable to secure the services of Shohei Ohtani

Despite not securing a deal close to Shohei Ohtani’s staggering $700 million contract, Gausman has become enamored with Toronto, praising its food scene, his neighborhood, and the overall atmosphere of the city. His affectionate comments demonstrate that, for Gausman, Toronto is more than just a workplace; it’s a place he cherishes.

Shohei Ohtani signed a record-breaking $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Even in the face of Ohtani’s decision to choose the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Blue Jays, Gausman’s loyalty to Toronto remains unwavering. The pitcher’s robust performance during the 2023 season, with a 3.12 ERA, 237 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.178, adds weight to his sentiments. Gausman‘s dedication to defending Toronto from online criticism underscores the strong bond he has formed with the city and its supportive community.

In a time when athletes often move between teams and cities, Gausman’s genuine affection for Toronto is a refreshing testament to the meaningful connections that can develop beyond the baseball diamond. As the Blue Jays continue to build their roster and through the 2023 MLB offseason, Gausman stands as a vocal advocate for the city he proudly calls home.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.