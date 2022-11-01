Game 3 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies has been postponed. The match has been rescheduled for All Saints' Day, November 1, at 8:03 p.m. ET.

Loads of baseball fans expressed their frustration about the game's cancelation due to the weather. Phillies fans shared their insights with conflicting opinions about the sudden pitching rotation change that saw Ranger Suarez replace Noah Syndergaard as Game 3's starter.

One of them tweeted in response to the move:

"... What? Ohhhh I hate this I hate it a lot 😂 lordy"

Another wrote on Twitter:

"Rain actually working on our favor. How about that?!"

Here are some more reactions from the Philadelphia Phillies faithful:

Matthew Peirson @matthew_peirson
... What? Ohhhh I hate this I hate it a lot 😂 lordy

Nicky💤 @NickyZzZz1
Rain actually working on our favor. How about that?!

E t h a n @phaithful1423
If they are in either a clinching or potential elimination spot in g5 they just have to start Wheeler

With Suarez manning the starting role for Game 3, Aaron Nola was named as Game 4's starter. Syndergaard will take over the starting role for Game 5, the Philadelphia Phillies' last home game of the 2022 season.

While some liked the move, another portion of the fanbase couldn't help but be baffled and wondered if ace Zack Wheeler was nursing an injury. The earliest Wheeler can start another World Series game is if it stretches to Game 6 back in Houston.

Hobie Wager @HotD_Brogan
Pitchers can no longer pitch on 4 days rest….in the world series… as an ace….. i give up

マイケル @UhSaunYay
lol

Suarez's insertion as the starter for the next game means that there will be a bullpen battle between the two squads. This will ultimately favor the Houston Astros as they had the most prolific bullpen in almost every pitching category during the regular season and the postseason.

Philadelphia Phillies could have a problem against the Houston Astros

The Astros' bullpen are the best in the league.

Game 3 is expected to be a battle of the bullpens, with Ranger Suarez starting for the Philadelphia Phillies and Lance McCullers starting for the Houston Astros.

Philadelphia's offense, which has scored the most runs batted in with 64 this postseason and has the second-best OPS with .729, has a big problem. The Houston Astros' bullpen will be a massive challenge for them to overcome.

Houston's bullpen boasts an absurd 0.89 ERA and 0.80 WHIP in nine postseason games this year. They have only given up four home runs, with the same number of earned runs on 19 base hits in those games.

