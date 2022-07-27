“I hate the Yankees but just give Aaron Judge AL MVP” “Okay Mets fans y’all don’t want none of Judge!” - MLB fans react to Aaron Judge’s 38th home run as highly anticipated Subway Series begins

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge continues to smash opposing pitching as he launched his MLB-leading 38th home run tonight against the New York Mets.

Judge is now 12-for-23 with five home runs in his last seven games played.

Judge is batting .296 with 38 home runs and 82 RBIs. His OPS is at an incredible 1.036!

Many fans took to Twitter to react to the towering home run hit by the MVP favorite. One fan said that while they do not like the Yankees, Judge is the AL MVP right now.

A Yankees fan said the Mets do not want any part of Judge.

The New York Yankees and Judge are currently going through contract negotiations as he will potentially be a free agent at the end of the season. He could receive the highest contract in baseball history.

According to this fan, Judge is the best player in New York and is also playing on the best team in New York.

Overall, Judge's 2022 season has been incredible to watch, and it will be interesting to see if he can eclipse the American League record of 61 home runs.

Aaron Judge's 3 best home runs of 2022

Aaron Judge during a New York Yankees v Houston Astros - Game Two.

Aaron Judge has had an incredible 2022 season, and here's a breakdown of his three best home runs of the season.

#3 07/22: Judge hits 465 ft blast in Baltimore

The New York Yankees traveled to Camden Yards, and Judge had an incredible day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two home runs. This was his second of the game.

#2 07/07: Judge hits Grand Slam for 30th of season

Judge launched a Grand Slam against the Pittsburgh Pirates for his 30th home run of the season.

#1 06/26: Judge belts a walk-off three-run homer against the Astros

The New York Yankees managed to split a four-game series against the Houston Astros earlier this season, thanks in large part to Judge's two walk-offs. This one was via a home run. Judge is becoming one of the most clutch players in all of baseball.

The Yankee slugger has a knack for making plays when they matter most.

