"I heard it from the crowd quite a bit" - Aaron Judge recognizes famous 'Arson Judge' tweet during Yankees' San Francisco trip

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge played the San Francisco Giants in the Bay Area for the first time in his Yankees career. He left a mark in the three-game series, playing against his favorite team growing up.

While Aaron Judge's connection with the San Francisco Giants goes back to his childhood, senior MLB journalist Jon Heyman's infamous misspelled tweet in 2022 etched Judge's name into baseball's social media folklore.

During Judge's free agency at the time. Heyman misspelled his name in a tweet, "Aarson Judge appears headed to the Giants." Although Heyman deleted his tweet, and the move didn't materialize, the tweet is still imprinted in the minds of baseball fans.

When Judge was asked about the infamous tweet after the Yankees' series victory against the Giants on Sunday, the Yankees captain acknowledged that the crowd ensured that he was reminded of 'Arson Judge.'

"I heard it from the crowd quite a bit," Judge said with a smile.

"It was fun, you know It gave the fans something to talk about, something to laugh about. Glad to be with the Yankees and do our thing."

The San Francisco Giants reportedly put forward a $360 million, nine-year contract for the Yankees superstar in free agency, but Judge decided to extend his stay in the Bronx, and the rest is history.

Aaron Judge applauds Yankees' winning mentality

The Yankees' winning run was nearing its end or so it seemed when the Giants led the series finale 5-3 after the eighth inning. But the team just never knows how to quit, and Anthony Volpe and Juan Soto rose to the occasion in the ninth to complete a turnaround with a four-run rally.

Talking about the team's mentality in tough situations, Aaron Judge said:

“I can go back over the years how many (times) we probably lose that game, teams bring in their closer up two runs and kinda go 1-2-3,” the ninth-year Yank said.

'This team’s different. They went up there with the mentality that ‘Hey, we’re still in this ballgame, just gotta get the first guy on and see what happens.'"

It was fitting that the Yankees captain made the play in the bottom of the ninth to clinch the series sweep against the Giants. The Yankees now hold the best record in the division, sitting pretty with a 42-19 record.

