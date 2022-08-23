“I heard the gun go off and saw his middle finger hanging by a string” - Former MLB All-Star Jose Canseco once shot himself while cleaning his handgun 

Former Major League Baseball outfielder and designated hitter Jose Canseco unintentionally shot himself in October 2014 while cleaning a firearm at his Las Vegas home.

He was immediately taken to the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada for medical assistance.

Per Las Vegas Metro Police Lt. Mark Reddon, Jose suffered a critical injury but confirmed there was no involvement in criminal activity.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Jose Canseco accidentally shot himself in the hand at his Las Vegas home ble.ac/1tfRgE5 http://t.co/WFjee7LevV Jose Canseco accidentally shot himself in the hand at his Las Vegas home ble.ac/1tfRgE5 http://t.co/WFjee7LevV

"Jose Canseco accidentally shot himself in the hand at his Las Vegas home." - Bleacher Report

Leila Knight, Canseco's then fiance, was present at his Las Vegas home when the incident took place in the kitchen.

Knight told the "Los Angeles Times":

“I heard the gun go off and saw his middle finger hanging by a string."

Leila posted on Canseco's Twitter account to update to his followers.

Jose Canseco @JoseCanseco This is Leila . Thank you all for the kind words and prayers . Jose is in still surgery and will be ok. Please pray for his finger !! This is Leila . Thank you all for the kind words and prayers . Jose is in still surgery and will be ok. Please pray for his finger !! 🙏🙏🙏🙏

"This is Leila. Thank you all for the kind words and prayers . Jose is in still surgery and will be ok. Please pray for his finger!!" - Jose Canseco

Like always, Canseco didn't spare this opportunity to garner attention.

Jose Canseco posted a series of comical tweets post his injury

Jose played in the Golden Baseball League after retiring from the MLB.

Six-time All-Star Jose Canseco posted a slew of tweets about his accidental injury.

He joked about putting up his amputated finger on eBay, an American e-commerce platform.

Jose Canseco @JoseCanseco I will soon put the finger that fell off in the poker tournament on eBay for sale I will soon put the finger that fell off in the poker tournament on eBay for sale

Jose also went onto tweet the description he would write for selling his detached finger as a product. It couldn't have gotten worse!

Jose Canseco @JoseCanseco The eBay ad will read slightly used middle finger with 462 home runs could be used as a stirring straw for drinks The eBay ad will read slightly used middle finger with 462 home runs could be used as a stirring straw for drinks

After Canseco's tweets about selling his injured finger on eBay, Bleacher Report did some research. eBay policies read:

"We don't allow humans, the human body, or any human body parts or products to be listed on eBay, with two exceptions. Sellers can list items containing human scalp hair, and skulls and skeletons intended for medical use."

Per a Sports Illustrated report, the finger was reattached, and bone from his hip was later added.

Jose is a six-time All-Star and two-time World Series Champion. Throughout his MLB career, he played for eight teams, including Oakland Athletics (1985–1992), Texas Rangers (1992–1994), Boston Red Sox (1995–1996), Oakland Athletics (1997), Toronto Blue Jays (1998), Tampa Bay Devil Rays (1999–2000), New York Yankees (2000) and Chicago White Sox (2001).

In 2005, Jose confessed to using steroids during his tenure in MLB in his book " Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits & How Baseball Got Big ." Post-retirement from MLB, he went on to pursue boxing and MMA.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt