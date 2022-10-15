"I hope you dominate this next phase of life as much as you dominated the MLB" - LA Angels superstar Mike Trout bids adieu to Albert Pujols with a heartwarming message

Legendary designated hitter Albert Pujols' career officially ended after the St. Louis Cardinals were eliminated from the playoffs.

In early March, Pujols indicated that this season would be his last and that he would be stepping away from the game. He has since reaffirmed that decision.

"Gonna go cry now" - Jomboy Media

Pujols played 22 seasons in the MLB with the St. Louis Cardinals, the LA Angels and the LA Dodgers.

Plenty of people in the baseball fraternity took to social media and press conferences to bid Pujols goodbye from the game. The latest to do so is currently one of the biggest stars in the sport. Angels outfielder Mike Trout took to Instagram to say goodbye to his former teammate.

"I hope you dominate this next phase of life as much as you dominated the @mlb. It’s been an honor to watch you, learn from you and play beside you @albertpujols #TheMachine #Legend" - Mike Trout, Instagram

Pujols and Trout joined forces in LA when the former signed for them in 2011. Credit should go to the brilliant thinking of Arte Moreno to pair the two heavyweights. Their first full season together was in 2012.

Between the two, they combined for 13 seasons with at least 20 home runs, but only led the Angels to the playoffs once in 2014.

Although the two never made their presence felt in the league in terms of playoff dominance, no one could discount their star power when slotted into the same lineup. The two shared a great relationship too, and Trout fondly remembered the pair's time together.

"Hey @miketrout, I just got Instagram! #Angels" - Albert Pujols, Instagram

Albert Pujols record-breaking MLB stats

Pujols was a highly-rated hitter blessed with great hitting ability, patience and raw power. He was crowned the National League (NL) MVP in 2005, 2008 and 2009. He was a 11-time All-Star and a six-time recipient of the Silver Slugger. Pujols won the World Series in 2006 and 2011, both with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals stands next to the World Series trophy.

He twice led the NL in home runs, and also led them once in batting averages, doubles and RBIs. Pujols hit his 3,000th career hit in 2018, becoming only the 32nd player to do so.

Pujols passed Babe Ruth for second on the all-time RBI list. It was his 24th homer of the 2022 season, and brought his career RBI to a total of 2,216.

#STLCards Simply amazing. Albert Pujols hits homer No. 703 and passes Babe Ruth for the second-most RBIs in major league history!!!TV: Bally Sports MidwestStream: bspts.cc/st-louis-cardi… Simply amazing. Albert Pujols hits homer No. 703 and passes Babe Ruth for the second-most RBIs in major league history!!!TV: Bally Sports MidwestStream: bspts.cc/st-louis-cardi…#STLCards https://t.co/yOerypuv5U

Stats certainly don't lie, and nobody understated his brilliance and widespread impact on the MLB. He will be sorely missed by fans and players alike.

