"I hope the kid makes it, and pops keeps sketching" - MLB fans in awe of Rockies prospect Aaron Schunk's father's mesmerizing sketch

Third baseman Aaron Schunk is playing for the Colorado Rockies in spring training at Salt River Fields. While waiting to watch his son from the stands, Eric Schunk put his artistry skills on full display while at the stadium.

Eric created a beautiful sketch of the Salt River Stadium while attending his son's spring training game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Fans took to X to applaud his skills.

"Gorgeous, I hope the kid makes it, and pops keeps sketching fields," one fan said.

Here are a few other fan reactions:

Although the game was won by the Dodgers 9-4,. Schunk had two plate appearances but went hitless. For the Dodgers, first baseman Freddie Freeman drove in two runs.

According to Eric Schunk's X profile, which is filled with posts related to baseball and artistry, he seems to be a fan of the Rockies and Atlanta Braves.

Aaron Schunk is having a good Spring Training

Hailing from Atlanta and coming out of Georgia College, Aaron Schunk was selected in the second round as the 62nd overall pick in the 2019 MLB draft by the Rockies.

The third baseman is a non-roster invitee at Spring Training and has piled up good numbers. In seven at-bats, he has had four hits, stolen two bases and is hitting a slash line of .571 with an OPS of 1.196.

Down in the minors, he plays for Albuquerque Isotopes. Since 2019, he has played 373 games in the minor, hitting .265/.326/.427. He has 42 home runs, 222 RBIs and 35 stolen bases.

Every year, due to impressive performances, he has upgraded his level of play, starting from A (short) to AAA in 2023. In the last few years, the Rockies also gave him the opportunity to participate in spring training games.

If Aaron Schunk performs well, he could get called to the majors soon, but until that happens, he will have to keep grinding.

